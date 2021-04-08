Dan Walker announces exit from BBC show after 12 years

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

BBC star Dan Walker has shocked fans with his announcement that he will be leaving a much-loved show after a momentous 12 years.

Perhaps best known for presenting BBC Breakfast, the popular broadcaster has now taken to social media to share the sad news that he will be leaving fellow BBC programme Football Focus. Posting on Twitter, Dan took a wonderfully personal approach to breaking this shocking news and shared a video where he explained he felt the time had come for “someone else to take the reins” on the sporting show.

“Hello, I have some news,” he told his fans. “This is going to be my last season presenting Football Focus. It’s been a real pleasure, an amazing 12 years and I can honestly say I have loved every single second of it.”

Dan went on to speak of his delight at what they’d achieved with Football Focus over the years, declaring: “I’m really proud about the job that we’ve done, the changes we’ve made to the show, the issues that we’ve looked at and at a time when the football landscape is changing immeasurably.”

“But having said all that,” he continued. “After twelve years it’s time for someone else to take the reins. I’m really going to miss the magic of the programme, the opportunities that it has given me, the great friends, many friends, I’ve made along the way.”

Whilst Dan’s departure from this beloved show will no doubt be met with great sadness from viewers, he revealed that he won’t be straying too far from our BBC screens.

Instead, Dan will be remaining as host of BBC Breakfast and will also make other appearances for BBC Sport, such as the exciting upcoming Olympics in Tokyo.

Reacting to his decision to leave Football Focus, people were quick to express their admiration for the presenter.

‘[B]ig shoes to fill. Congratulations on everything you have achieved with the show. I will never not buzz off watching you film Fa cup opening scenes as you walk the entire ground, meet every staff member, notable fan, tea lady and make it all look so relaxed and exciting’, one Twitter user wrote.

‘Well that is sad news, you’re easily one of the best out there and like you say, football focus is an institution. Good luck with what you’ve got coming up’, another commented.

Video of the Week

Whilst another expressed not only their sadness, but also their hope that presenter, pundit, and former Strictly Come Dancing contestant Alex Scott will take over the reins.

‘That’s a shame Dan, as I think I those 12 years you’ve made the shown your own. That said, life moves on, and I for one would love to see @AlexScott get the chance to host. Best wishes’, they declared.