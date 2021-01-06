We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

BBC education programmes will be airing during lockdown to support parents and children whilst schools are closed and to help with the huge task of homeschooling.

The new lockdown in January will no doubt be challenging for everyone across the country, but for parents whose children will once again need to stay at home and be homeschooled, the weeks ahead will be especially challenging.

With the announcement of the new BBC education programmes on TV, the BBC is hoping their range of educational content will help children to keep on top of their curriculum whilst they can’t physically be in the classroom and vitally, provide an educational resource for children and families who do not have ease of access to the internet.

Speaking about the initiative, BBC Director-General Tim Davie said: “education is absolutely vital. The BBC is here to play its part and I’m delighted that we have been able to bring this to audiences so swiftly.”

So what can we expect from the new programming? Scroll down to find out more…

When are the new BBC education programmes for children on TV during lockdown?

From Monday 11th January, younger students can tune into CBBC for three hours of primary school programming from 9am. So there’ll be lots to watch first thing in the morning.

The primary programmes include BBC Live Lessons and BBC Bitesize Daily as well as popular programmes Our School, Celebrity Supply Teacher, Horrible Histories and Operation Ouch.

There’ll also be at least two hours of secondary school programming over on BBC Two, tailored to older students.

Can you watch the new BBC education programmes live online if you don’t have a TV?

Yes, you’ll be able to watch live online via BBC iPlayer if you don’t have a TV. There’s also additional content available on the BBC Bitesize webpage, and live episodes will be available on demand for those who can’t watch it immediately.

Over on Bitesize, there’s plenty of great resources to support children with classes, homework, and other important areas. There’s even extra resources for parents and teachers where needed.

What age group are the BBC education programmes suitable for?

The BBC education programmes are aimed at Primary school and Secondary school pupils under the age of 16. Primary school programming is tailored to pupils aged between 3 – 11 and secondary school programming is tailored to those aged between 11 – 16.

While there won’t be shows on TV targeted at their age group, there are resources for students aged 16 and over on the Bitesize website.

The Bitesize website also has easy-to-navigate sections, so you can find your child’s age group, and any particular subjects you’d like to focus on.

What will be covered in the new BBC education programmes on TV during lockdown?

Video of the Week

With many parents worrying about GCSEs, the BBC has tailored its secondary level programming to cover all the essential areas needed for the important exams. These will include adaptations of Shakespeare plays alongside science, history and factual titles.

Meanwhile, primary school programming will support younger pupils will all the core subjects like English, Maths, History and Geography.

There are even educational programmes for pre-schoolers that will be hosted by the team behind CBeebies.