Danny Cipriani married girlfriend Victoria Rose in a secret ceremony after a whirlwind romance.

The rugby union star, whose previous high-profile relationships include Kelly Brook and Katie Price, got engaged to Victoria last August after just four months of dating.

The rugby union star, whose previous high-profile relationships include Kelly Brook and Katie Price, got engaged to Victoria last August after just four months of dating.

And now Danny, 33, has announced they’ve got married by sharing a snap from their engagement and also the secret ceremony, and captioned it, ‘Officially Mrs Cipriani @victoriarosecipriani – married my best friend today!!’

Their happy news comes six months after Danny revealed Victoria suffered a miscarriage at 24-weeks pregnant. Danny opened up about their devastating baby loss to his followers on Instagram, revealing the couple’s son – who they had planned to name River – had died.

The couple had to scale down their celebrations due to the current lockdown roadmap for weddings which permit up to 15 people in COVID-19 secure venues, and with international travel restricted, Victoria revealed their ‘big day Caribbean-style’ would take place when allowed.

Victoria shared the same photos to her Instagram and captioned it, ‘Today we officially became Mr & Mrs Cipriani in a small intimate setting with our nearest and dearest. We are looking forward to our big day Caribbean style when travel is permitted. Cheers to love, laughter, but especially to our happily ever after. Our adventure begins 👰🏻🤵🏻 @dannycipriani87 I love you ♥️’

Victoria wore a cream knitted ribbed jumper tucked into a high-waisted midi skirt with a tie waist, and was accessorized with Louis Vuitton patterned scarf and a pair of nude heels for her big day. And Danny opted for a relaxed outfit, wearing a white untucked shirt, with a pair of dark grey and black speckled trousers, and completed his look with a pair of chunky black trainers with a white sole.

Danny, who has played rugby since he was just 17, was a member of Gloucester Rugby squad until last year but last month he announced he’d signed to Bath rugby after taking a break from the game.

Friends and fans have congratulated him on his happy wedding news. Comedian Jack Whitehall put, ‘Congrats mate’, The Body Coach Joe Wicks wrote, ‘Congratulations mate’ and a third added, ‘Congratulations both 🙌🏽❤️ glad to see you happy my man.’