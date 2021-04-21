How many times has Katie Price been married and engaged?

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Katie Price confirmed today that she and Carl Woods are engaged after 10 months of dating – but how many times has she actually been married?

Katie took to Instagram to confirm that Carl had popped the question, announcing that they’d signed a magazine deal to cover the engagement details.

Beside a photo of her and Carl posing side by side, showing off her engagement ring, Katie penned, ‘I said yes!’

How many times has Katie Price been married?

Katie has been married three times before – meaning Carl will become husband number four when they tie the knot.

Katie was married to first husband Peter Andre from 2005 to 2009. Katie and Peter met on I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here! in 2004.

They went on to have two children together – Junior, who is now 15, and Princess, who is now 13.

Katie recently opened up about her and Peter’s jungle love story, admitting she was “fixated” on him at the time.

Peter is now married to second wife Emily and the couple share children Amelia and Theodore.

Katie’s second marriage was to cage fighter Alex Reid.

The pair were married from 2010 to 2012 and got hitched in Las Vegas after Alex reportedly splashed £60k on an engagement ring.

Katie and Alex had no children together but Alex, who was recently diagnosed with autism, is expecting a baby with his girlfriend Nikki Manashe.

Katie met her third husband Kieran Hayler in 2012 and the couple married in 2013 before going on to split in 2019.

During their marriage, Katie and Kieran welcomed son Jett, seven, and daughter Bunny, six.

Katie also has 18-year-old son Harvey from her relationship with footballer Dwight Yorke – but they were never married.

How many times has Katie Price been engaged?

Katie Price is believed to have been engaged eight times.

She had her first fiance at just 18 – Gladiator star Warren Furman.

In 2004 Katie got engaged again to businessman Scott Sullivan, but things fizzled out when Katie went on I’m A Celeb and met husband Peter.

After her marriages to Peter and Alex, Katie went on to get engaged to Argentinian model Leandro Penna.

After splitting from husband number three, Kieran, Katie found love with personal trainer Kris Boyson and the pair were engaged until their split in 2019.

Katie is now engaged for the eighth time to Carl Woods.