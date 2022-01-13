We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Denise Van Outen’s ex-partner Eddie Boxshall is reportedly set to be replaced on hit Channel 4 show, Celebrity Gogglebox just days after the star confirmed their split.

Denise Van Outen and her former boyfriend of seven years Eddie Boxshall have been one of Celebrity Gogglebox’s most popular couples. They started dating in 2014 and from there their relationship went from strength to strength, with Denise revealing she’d postponed her wedding to Eddie until they could throw a “big party”. In the meantime, they certainly kept busy and joined Celebrity Gogglebox in 2019, delighting fans with their hilarious remarks.

Many Gogglebox viewers will no doubt have been looking forward to seeing them again in 2022. Sadly, however, recent reports have suggested that following their recent break-up Eddie has been “axed” from the popular Channel 4 show.

According to The Sun, a source has claimed that whilst Denise and Eddie had supposedly signed up for the next “round of filming” when their relationship ended, she already has a possible replacement in mind for her former partner.

“Denise and Eddie joined Gogglebox together in 2019 and were a hugely popular part of the celebrity series,” the source alleged.

“They were already signed up to the next round of filming when Denise dumped Eddie and she wants to honour the commitment. But she won’t be having Eddie back in the house, let alone on her sofa, so she is looking for a friend to come on board.”

They continued, “Ideally, it would be Kimberley Walsh as they’re good pals and Kimberley has been on Gogglebox before. The split has knocked Denise for six but she’s putting on a brave face and moving on as best she can.”

Though Eddie and Denise have not officially addressed the rumors about his supposed departure from Celebrity Gogglebox and these claims come just a few days after Denise confirmed their split. The singer, who surprised even her own daughter when she was unmasked on The Masked Singer last year, took to Instagram to express her great sadness at the ending of her relationship.

Breaking the news, Denise posted a black-and-white snap of her and her beloved dogs walking on the beach. In her caption she heartbreakingly declared, ‘Over the past couple of months, there has been much speculation regarding my relationship with Eddie. It saddens me to confirm that we are no longer a couple.’

Denise then went on to candidly reveal to fans that it was her decision to end their relationship, before issuing a plea for people to respect their privacy at such a challenging time.

‘I had to make the difficult decision not to continue in our relationship. I will always treasure the good times we spent together, and the memories made. We ask that you please respect our privacy at this time, especially for our children❤️’, she wrote.

The star is a proud mum to eleven-year-old Betsy, whom she co-parents with her ex-husband Lee Mead, whilst Eddie has two children from a previous relationship.

Whether or not Denise will appear either alone or with Eddie on Celebrity Gogglebox remains to be seen. Though there will no doubt be many fans hoping to see the singer make a triumphant return to the programme in 2022.