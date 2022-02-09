We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Jodie Whittaker has announced she is expecting her second child with her husband Christian Contreras by debuting her baby bump on the red carpet at the BRIT Awards.

The Doctor Who star revealed she is pregnant with her second child with her husband Christian Contreras by arriving at the coveted award show in London last night with a visible bump.

The actress, who is preparing to leave Doctor Who after its 13th season and be replaced as the Time Lord, announced the news by debuting her blossoming baby bump on the red carpet at the BRIT Awards 2022.

The cream dress fell just above her knee and was embellished with orange and white beads. The dress elegantly extenuated her bump, which Jodie held as she posed for snaps. It also had puffy, draping sleeves and she carried a black dice-shaped handbag, paired with black, chunky heels.

To create the bold dress, Jodie’s stylist Helen Sykes worked alongside Creative Director Carli Pearson, who explained, “We chose orange because it is a powerful and divisive color, you either love it or hate it – it’s flamboyant, determined, and designed to make a splash – it’s not a colour for a wallflower.

|This polarising quality is analogous with the theory behind our dynamic ever-changing ‘embroidery’.”

Helen also added, “It was important for Jodie to work with a female-led British brand for this event. We have worked with Carli before and love both the aesthetic and sculptural nature of her collections. I think there is a clear correlation between Jodie’s assertiveness and the inherent strength of Carli’s designs.”

Jodie already shares a child with partner Christian, who they welcomed in 2015 but have kept out of the public eye. Jodie has also expertly managed to keep her pregnancy a secret until stepping out on the red carpet on the 8th of February.

She has not confirmed the gender of baby-number-two, nor when it is due, and is unlikely to, preferring to keep her family life, private.

Congratulations Jodie and Christian!