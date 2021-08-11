Eamonn Holmes delights fans with shock announcement

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Eamonn Holmes has taken to social media to share a surprising announcement with fans – and they couldn’t be more delighted by his “brilliant” move.

ITV daytime stars Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford have been back entertaining This Morning fans in recent weeks. The popular couple were sadly dropped from their regular Friday slot from January 2021, with Dermot O’Leary and Alison Hammond confirmed as their replacements. However, Christmas wasn’t the last we saw of Eamonn and Ruth, as they continue to host This Morning during key holidays. And with Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield currently on their summer break, there are plenty more opportunities to watch Eamonn and Ruth over the coming weeks.

But that’s not the only place fans can keep up-to-date on the couple’s new ventures. Both Eamonn and Ruth are known for engaging with their loyal fanbase on social media and Eamonn has now used his channels to make a shocking announcement.

Taking to Twitter this week, the broadcaster excited followers as he revealed he’s joined TikTok!

The video-sharing platform has grown in popularity throughout recent years, especially with teenagers. And now Eamonn will soon be putting his TikTok skills to the test, Tweeting, ‘I’m on TikTok!! Head over to my profile @eamonnholmes on TikTok, leave me a question with the hashtag #AskEamonn and I’ll reply to as many as I can’.

Alongside the caption was a video message from Eamonn, declaring, “Hello there, it’s Eamonn Holmes, the famous Irish broadcaster here. Lovely to see you. Now we are going to get even closer because I have joined TikTok.

“I’m not sure what TikTok is, but apparently we’re going to have some great craic on it. If you put the hashtag AskEamonn I will do my best, within realms, to answer the question that you put forward. So let’s have some fun. Let’s be interesting. Let’s not be abusive. Let’s do it!”.

Whilst Eamonn might have surprised some fans with this sudden announcement, many praised him for making the move and echoed his sentiment about not quite being sure what TikTok is.

‘Tik Tok. I’m impressed! Never used it and wouldn’t know what to do with it if I found it’, one person replied.

‘Now that’s a reason for me to sign up to tiltok alone x x’, someone else wrote.

A third person described Eamonn’s news simply as ‘Brilliant!!!!’.

And a fellow fan added, ‘Haven’t a clue Eamonn about Tic Toc Eamonn but I’ll soon learn’, inspired by his message to give the platform a go themselves.

This move comes just weeks after Eamonn revealed some even more exciting news. Opening up on This Morning in July, he explained he’d become a granddad as he told viewers his son Declan and wife Jenny welcomed a little girl named Emelia.

Discussing potential names for Emelia to call him, Eamonn declared, “I’d quite like my grandchildren to call me Papa.”

“Papa Holmes. So congratulations to Declan and Jenny – We can’t wait to meet her!” Ruth added joyfully.