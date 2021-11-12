We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Eamonn Holmes is reported to be leaving This Morning after 15 years to host a show on rival GB News.

The life-long broadcaster, who has regularly presented the ITV daytime show alongside his wife Ruth Langsford, first left the show late last year as its main Friday presenters after being ‘axed’ by bosses and replaced by Dermot O’Leary and Alison Hammond.

Earlier this year, the couple were unexpectedly brought back to cover the holidays for Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield but a huge change is reportedly on the horizon after reports Eamonn is set to leave the show for good.

GB News hit the headlines earlier this year after it sparked hundreds of Ofcom complaints following a lockdown debate.

The shock move comes after Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford stopped being regular hosts of This Morning, which is famous for its Spin to Win competition, despite having presented since 2006.

Eamonn is now expected to front his own show on GB News several times a week. But it’s not yet clear whether his wife Ruth will join him or continue to cover the holidays on This Morning solo.

One source told the Mirror, “Eamonn’s move to GB News marks the end of an era. He’ll be missed by many ITV viewers but, the truth is, this job offer probably came at just the right moment for both him and ITV. All good things come to an end.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by GB News (@gbnewsonline)

The current presenting lineup on GB News includes former BBC journalist Simon McCoy, ex-Sky host Kirsty Gallacher, former UKIP leader Nigel Farage, Patrick Christys and ITN’s Alistair Stewart.

When the channel launched back in June this year, Eamonn said he hoped it would get a “decent chance”.

He said, “We need a shake-up on the news front. I have huge respect for TV news but this is a reminder, news is not just Westminster or a constant woke agenda.”

Over the summer, Eamonn told This Morning viewers he ‘might not be doing this job for much longer’ and revealed that if he wasn’t a journalist he would have been a bus driver.

And while it’s unlikely that we’ll see him behind the wheel of a double-decker bus, he could be back in your living rooms real soon.