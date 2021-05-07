Is Phillip Schofield still married and does he have a partner?

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Is Phillip Schofield still married, does he have a partner and what is his net worth? Your answers about the iconic This Morning star, answered.

Philip Schofield has been a household name for many years – after he first shot to fame as star of Children’s BBC and Going Live!

But since 2002 he has become a regular fixture of the ITV daytime show This Morning, which he hosts alongside presenter Holly Willoughby.

Holly and Phil, who are also iconic for hosting Dancing On Ice together, are not just working friends, they are best friends off screen too and Holly has proved to be a real support to him as he navigates his life after coming out as gay last year.

Is Phillip Schofield still married?

The start of 2020 was a rollercoaster for the TV star who came out as gay during a live interview with Holly Willoughby just weeks before England was plunged into a national lockdown following the outbreak of Coronavirus, despite being married to his wife Stephanie Lowe for 27 years.

The pair have two daughters, Molly, 28, and Ruby, 24 together, but while Phillip kept his sexuality a secret, he admitted he turned to medication to cope with the pain of hiding his sexuality.

While this wasn’t Phil’s first birthday since the big announcement last February, it’s the first milestone he’s marked while living alone in his new bachelor pad in London.

Thankfully, Phil and Stephanie are still on good terms, with the couple even cosying up in pyjamas, and the former couple haven’t even contemplated divorce.

They even recently purchased another property together through their company, Fistral Properties, though it’s unclear whether it’s for Phil to live in or simply an investment.

How old is Phillip Schofield?

Phillip Schofield was born in Oldham, Lancashire but he grew up in Newquay, Cornwall and attended Trenance Infant School followed by Newquay Tretherras School. He first experienced media at the age of 15 when he landed a Sunday show on Hospital Radio Plymouth. But dreaming of a broadcasting TV job, Phillip spent many years writing to the BBC and it paid off as aged 17 he was appointed bookings clerk and tea boy for BBC Radio.

He recently celebrated his 59th birthday but at the time, fans feared for ‘lonely’ Phillip after he spent his big day alone due to the ongoing lockdown restrictions.

Phillip Schofield’s net worth?

Phillip is estimated to be worth £8.6m, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

In September 2020 reports claimed the TV star’s wealth grew by £800,000 after he earned £2.5m in just 12 months, according to Companies House.

But his fortunes were only set to increase even further after a report in The Sun claimed Phillip’s book deal Life’s What You Make It, earned him £1.45m and he earned £60k for becoming the face of a gin advent calendar.

He also promotes We Buy Any Car and launched his own Ethical wine range that’s sold in Waitrose.

Both he and Holly Willoughby, were given a salary bump of between £130,000 and £150,000 last year for hosting This Morning show for 30 minutes longer a day when the Jeremy Kyle Show was axed. This brought the presenter’s salary to around £750,000 for the programme.

Does Phillip Schofield have a partner?

At the time of coming out, Holly asked Phillip if he was looking forward to the future and any relationships that may develop but he replied, “No, I don’t think so. No, I’m not thinking there. I’m doing each day at a time now and this has always been a slow process. There is no fast process after this. This is the big day and this is the day I knew everything was pointing towards. And I could not have done it if I hadn’t been you.”

It’s not known if Phillip has a partner since then as he hasn’t confirmed anything about his love life. When asked, he told the The Sun on Sunday, “I understand that people will ask that question. It is one I’d ask myself. But Steph and I have agreed to keep our private life private. I hope people understand.”