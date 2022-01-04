We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Eamonn Holmes has opened up on the terrible “agony” he’s been experiencing in recent months as he reflected on how it’s caused “strain” in his marriage to Ruth Langsford.

The couple presented popular ITV daytime show This Morning together for 14 years until Dermot O’Leary and Alison Hammond were confirmed as new Friday hosts in a presenting shake-up. From January last year Eamonn and Ruth lost their regular slot, much to the sadness of many viewers, though they remained as presenters for key holidays. However, things have changed dramatically already in 2022 as broadcaster Eamonn has now made his debut on GB News after quitting This Morning before Christmas.

His exciting new role comes after Eamonn previously gave fans a brave health update and admitted things “aren’t good” last year.

The presenter has been battling intense pain since spring 2021, when he opened up about his back problems. Now Eamonn has spoken out about his “agony” of having a trapped sciatic nerve as he got candid about how his pain has been affecting his relationship with wife Ruth.

Speaking to The Sun ahead of starting his new role, he shared that his back problem has left him struggling to walk. The presenter explained, “I don’t walk — it’s more of a wobble. It has been very difficult this year. My problem is a trapped sciatic nerve, but I don’t even know quite how it initially happened.

“For months now I haven’t been able to walk, sometimes at all, and it has really taken its toll on everyone around me too.”

Going on to reveal how his pain has impacted his marriage and family, Eamonn added, ““I can’t bend down to pick things up so Ruth ends up having to wait on me, and I know my sons particularly are a bit embarrassed by the way I move around.”

“I had to stop driving and sold my car back to the dealer too, which felt quite emasculating, and I have to use a hook to pull my trousers up when I’m getting dressed in the morning and something else to get my shoes and socks on,” he added.

Speaking about his progress, Eamonn also expressed his belief that Ruth is “fed up” of hearing about his pain after so many months.

He continued, “It’s slow progress, and part of the problem is you feel like you have to hide it all the time because as soon as people think you’ve got an issue like this they write you off. Even my own family are bored of my moaning. It has caused some strain and Ruth is fed up of hearing about it and of me saying I can’t walk the dog or tidy up, but I can’t help it. It’s agony.”

The broadcaster also revealed that he’s having treatment with an “amazing trainer” who helps to get him “moving in the mornings”.

Despite the challenges he faces on a daily basis and his suggestion that Ruth is “fed up” of hearing his “moaning”, Eamonn also shared his excitement at the prospect of his GB News debut.

“When I went in to meet the GB News team for the first time recently the guys actually clapped as I came in. It was very moving, and felt lovely. I can’t wait to get started,” he declared.

“I’m doing the breakfast show with Isabel Webster, who I know from working together at Sky, so we’re just hoping to enjoy it. Our plan is to bring people a brighter breakfast.”