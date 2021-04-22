We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

ITV daytime star Eamonn Holmes has taken to social media to bravely share a health update as he continues to battle chronic pain.

The This Morning presenter, whose regular Friday slot with wife Ruth was taken over by Dermot O’Leary and Alison Hammond in January, has been seeking treatment in recent weeks. This comes after he opened up on the cause of his pain earlier this month, sharing how he “mysteriously” dislocated his pelvis, which had led to back problems as his back is now “out of alignment”.

The pain became so intense that Eamonn was recently admitted to hospital after suffering from pain like he’d “never experienced” before.

Now the presenter has shared an update, revealing that despite initially feeling he was getting better, things have now taken a disappointing turn.

He posted a video of him at home, filmed with the help of a “new gadget”. In this brave clip, Eamonn candidly revealed he is “laid up” with “three disks out” in his back.

“I thought I was turning a corner yesterday, I thought I was getting better, but don’t feel good today,” Eamonn explained. “Today’s not been a good day with that. Matter of fact, things all round aren’t good.”

Not only is the ITV star battling excruciating pain, but the disappointment at feeling as though things are not progressing as he might have hoped is likely just as devastating.

Eamonn has previously admitted he is ‘not a well man’ after struggling at the beginning of the year with the toll of lockdown and persistent toothache.

Last month, he opened up about his health battle on Twitter, where he expressed frustration at not being able to sleep due to “chronic pain”.

Here he described the ‘Twilight Zone between Night time and Morning’ as the ‘worst’.

Meanwhile, Eamonn’s wife Ruth has also spoken out to give fans updates on her husband’s health battle. As reported by the Manchester Evening News, during a discussion on Loose Women about “pain-somnia”, Ruth revealed how Eamonn’s getting very minimal sleep due to his pain.

“He’s having a lot of physio two injections in his back”, she explained. “It’s difficult dealing with that pain when you’re not sleeping. It affects whole family, affects when you are working.”

“Eamonn getting two or three hours sleep if he’s lucky”, she later declared.