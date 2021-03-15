EastEnders star Louisa Lytton reveals she’s pregnant with her first child

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

EastEnders star Louisa Lytton and her fiancé Ben Bhanvra are expecting their first child together.

The actress, who plays Ruby Allen on the BBC’s East London based soap, took to Instagram to reveal her lovely pregnancy news with a sweet Mother’s Day upload.

In the pregnancy announcement clip, Louisa can be seen opening a note that says, ‘Just a little note to say… There’s a baby on the way!’

The footage then shows her revealing her blossoming baby bump.

Meanwhile Ben, who proposed to Louisa in the Maldives in 2019, can be seen reading a parenting book called Pregnancy for Men.

In an even cuter addition to the pregnancy reveal, the couple’s adorable pooch Riley is shown sporting a neckerchief with ‘My parents are getting me a human,’ written on.

Louisa penned a heartfelt Mother’s Day message to her mum, in honour of the special day.

‘Dear Mum, If I am a fraction of the mother you are, I know I’ll be the best.

‘You have held my hand for 32 years, you have taught me right from wrong, corrected my spelling, and helped me see the light at the end of every single tunnel,’ Louisa wrote.

Video of the Week

‘And now you will guide me to becoming a mummy. (Just try not to move yourself in or Ben might leave 🤣),’ she added.

Louisa also shared a thought to those facing harder times on Mother’s Day, writing, ‘Happy Mother’s Day All, to those that are here, that are not with us in person but with us every moment and to those on a journey.’