EastEnders star Louisa Lytton has welcomed her and fiancé Ben Bhanvra's first child.
Louisa, 32, and businessman Ben met through a mutual friend and got engaged on the 7th of February 2019 – when Louisa turned 30.
And two years later, in March this year, the couple announced that they were expecting a baby together.
Louisa updated fans with news of the little one’s arrival when she uploaded a treasured snap that showed the three of them holding hands.
She captioned it, ‘And then there were three… ❤️ Welcome to the world, We are utterly overwhelmed with love.’
Both friends and fans have sent their congratulations.
EastEnders star Jessie Wallace wrote, ‘Congratulations’ while Jacqueline Jossa added, ‘Stop❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ congratulations darling !!’
And Olympic swimmer Rebecca Adlington, who recently became a mother again herself, wrote, ‘Ahhh so pleased for you guys! Huge congratulations! Hope you’re all doing well xxx’
But despite coming to terms with how her body was changing, Louisa admitted she didn’t want to seem negative around those trying to conceive.
She explained, “I was craving really terrible foods and I don’t really eat like that. You are almost afraid to speak to anyone around it. My mum was like, ‘You are pregnant of course you are going to put on weight’. And to my friends who hadn’t been through it, I felt terrible to be negative around the fact that I was pregnant when some people are trying.”
The baby’s gender and name have not yet been revealed.