EastEnders star Louisa Lytton has welcomed her and fiancé Ben Bhanvra's first child.

Louisa, 32, and businessman Ben met through a mutual friend and got engaged on the 7th of February 2019 – when Louisa turned 30.

And two years later, in March this year, the couple announced that they were expecting a baby together.

Louisa updated fans with news of the little one’s arrival when she uploaded a treasured snap that showed the three of them holding hands.

She captioned it, ‘And then there were three… ❤️ Welcome to the world, We are utterly overwhelmed with love.’

Both friends and fans have sent their congratulations. EastEnders star Jessie Wallace wrote, 'Congratulations' while Jacqueline Jossa added, 'Stop❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ congratulations darling !!' And Olympic swimmer Rebecca Adlington, who recently became a mother again herself, wrote, 'Ahhh so pleased for you guys! Huge congratulations! Hope you're all doing well xxx'

Fans shared their delight too. One fan wrote, ‘Many congratulations to you both on your baby’s safe arrival. What wonderful news. ❤️❤️❤️’

Another fan added, ‘Wahoooooo!! Congrats Louisa and Benny! Welcome to the best club in the world 😍 xxx’

Louisa previously revealed how being pregnant has affected her mood. She confessed, “You are pregnant so everyone around you feels like this is the best news possible. This is what you wanted so you should feel happy every day and not have any negative thoughts. And in my head I thought this doesn’t sit right. I am so happy that I am pregnant but I am so unhappy in many other ways. At first I had sickness but my body was changing and I wasn’t in control of the fact that I had no energy. Normally I am a really energetic person.”