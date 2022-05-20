We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Ed Sheeran has surprised fans with the wonderful news that he and wife Cherry Seaborn have welcomed a second baby girl.

The British music icon, who released his new album ‘=’ last year, took to social media to share the special announcement that he and Cherry have become parents for the second time, after welcomed their first daughter Lyra Antarctica Seaborn Sheeran in September of 2020.

Having kept Cherry’s second pregnancy private, Ed shared a simple post on Instagram, uploading a photo of a tiny pair of socks placed on a brown-toned blanket in what appears to be a hospital crib and telling fans about the family’s new arrival.

“Want to let you all know we’ve had another beautiful baby girl. We are both so in love with her, and over the moon to be a family of 4,” Ed wrote in the caption beside the special photograph.

Ed and Cherry have not shared any other details, such as the baby’s name or when she arrived.

Fans flocked to the comment section to congratulate the pair, sending their love to the delighted parents and the new little one.

“Congratulations Ed and Cherry ❤️ Lyra will be the best big sister ever to your little baby girl 🥺,” one penned.

“Congrats Ed!! cant wait for the music you make that’s inspired by her,” another added, clearly keen for the Suffolk-born star, who recently won in the copyright court case over his song ‘Shape of You’, to begin writing for his next album.

“Congratulations! You guys deserve THE BEST. Sending all beautiful wishes to your family Ed.❤️,” another kind commenter wrote.

Earlier this month, Ed paid a loving tribute to Cherry as she celebrated her 30th birthday, sharing a rare and unseen snap of him and her with fans.

The pair can be seen laying together in a hammock, drinking beer in the sunshine.

“HBD to ma baby mama. 30 looks good on you 🍒,” Ed wrote beside the lovely picture, honouring his wife on her special day.