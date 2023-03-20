Does Ed Sheeran have a documentary? The Sum Of It All and how to stream

Ed Sheeran has a busy summer ahead, with the release of his new album Subtract and a new show, fans are asking does Ed Sheeran have a documentary?

The Thinking Out Loud hitmaker recently revealed his personal heartache over wife Cherry Seaborn's tumour (opens in new tab) which she developed during the pregnancy of their second daughter (opens in new tab).

But following Ed Sheeran's April 2022 court ruling (opens in new tab), he's back to doing what he does best, making music and there's something very different in store for fans as we look at all you need to know...

Does Ed Sheeran have a documentary?

Yes, Ed Sheeran has announced that he is releasing a new four-part documentary The Sum Of It All, that focuses on his new album and also gives fans more of an insight into his personal life. The singer-songwriter made the announcement on his Instagram telling fans, "I’ve always been guarded of my personal life; the only documentary I’ve ever made has been one that focused on my songwriting. Disney approached me to make a four-part documentary on the making of my next album Subtract (opens in new tab)."

However, it is different from Ed's pervious documentaries. He explained, "Initially the documentary was just that, a documentary on the formation of an album. But, as my life took a few twists and turns, the subject matter of the album changed, and so did the documentary. It became something completely different to what I thought it would be."

He admitted how he wanted to provide context to the upcoming album because it touches on some "very personal things" including the death of his dear friend Jamal Edwards who died (opens in new tab).

He added, "I knew if I made a documentary, I would want to put my trust in the hands of the director, so it wouldn’t be sculpted by me, and was actually an accurate reflection of who I am, even if it’s uncomfortable to watch."

Who is streaming Ed Sheeran The Sum Of It All?

Ed Sheeran has announced that after working with Fulwell 73 Productions (opens in new tab), the 4-part series, The Sum Of It All, is streaming May 3rd on Disney+. All four episodes will be available to stream from that day. The streaming service announced, "The highs, the lows, and everything in between. Ed Sheeran: The Sum Of It All a four-part Original docuseries, is streaming May 3 on Disney+."

Ed follows in the footsteps of David Beckham who released a documentary about his football career is Disney+ Save Our Squad (opens in new tab).

And fans cannot wait for Ed's documentary. One fan tweeted, "The date has been saved. cannot wait to watch it. Guessing i'm gonna need some tissues for this one since this trailer almost had me crying at the office."

Another fan put, "I'm ready to binge watch this already!"

While a third supporter added, "That’s one way to get ready for his concert."

Very excited to share this. Ed Sheeran The Sum Of It All, is a 4-part original documentary series coming to @DisneyPlus on 3rd May. Save the date 🍿➕✖️➗🟰➖ pic.twitter.com/lLWVt1QLESMarch 20, 2023 See more

