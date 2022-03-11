We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

The Ed Sheeran ‘Shape of You’ dispute has been heard at London’s High Court this week as the singer defends claims about his songwriting.

The 31-year-old Shape of You hitmaker was spotted arriving at court earlier this week wearing a black suit and tie with white shirt and matching black face mask to attend a copyright claim hearing. The singer-songwriter’s tour is due to start later this month and he is due to play several dates across the UK to promote his = album but before then, we look at Ed Sheeran’s Shape of You and the song he’s accused of ripping off…

Ed Sheeran’s ‘Shape of You’ dispute: why is the singer in court?

Ed Sheeran has found himself at the centre of a copyright battle at London’s High Court where he is accused of copying portions of his 2017 hit single Shape of You from another artist. The 31 year-old singer-songwriter released the track back in 2017 and it was a number one hit but the star is accused of copying the hook for the track which goes ‘Oh I, oh I, oh I’ from Sami Chokri’s 2015 single Oh Why.

Sheeran and his co-authors launched legal proceedings in May 2018, asking the High Court to declare they had not infringed Mr Chokri and Mr O’Donoghue’s copyright.

In July 2018, Mr Chokri and Mr O’Donoghue issued their own claim for “copyright infringement, damages and an account of profits in relation to the alleged infringement”. Mr Sutcliffe accused Sheeran and his co-writers of issuing what he called a “slapp suit” intended to “intimidate” his clients with the burdensome cost of a legal defence “until they abandon their claim”.

“No I wanted to prove I was right,” Sheeran replied. “I’m trying to clear my name here.”

In court on Tuesday, Ed sang elements of Nina Simone’s Feeling Good and Blackstreet’s No Diggity to illustrate how the melody is commonplace in pop music. You can hear the hook in question 1 minute 16 seconds into Ed’s Shape of You…

While the other song it’s claimed to be like is 38 second in…

You can hear the clip of Sami Switch’s Oh Why, released in 2015, has a slower tempo but the repeated hook “oh why, oh why, oh why, oh” sounds similar to Sheeran’s song.

Chokri and O’Donoghe’s legal team have argued it was “extremely likely” Sheeran heard the song before Shape of You was written in October 2016.

But Sheeran and his co-writers deny this. Ed said he didn’t know of Sami Switch at the time and hadn’t heard the song before he was accused of ripping it off. The case continues.

Is Ed Sheeran going on tour in 2022?

Ed Sheeran is going on tour in 2022 he will be playing 49 UK dates for his + – = ÷ x Tour starting in London on March 21st and ending on July 1st. The tour will see Ed perform at the Electric Ballroom before moving on to Brighton, London, Dublin, Cork, Limerick City, Belfast, Sunderland, Manchester, Glasgow, and finishing in London playing Wembley Arena on July 1st.

Ed shared the full dates of his tour on his Instagram, including the dates of his international tour playing Zurich, Munich and Frankfurt. He captioned it, “@maisiehpeters will be the support act on the first leg of my ‘+ – = ÷ x’ tour this year and @wiffygriffy will be joining me in the last 3 cities in Germany and Switzerland. If you haven’t yet, grab your tickets now at www.edsheeran.com/tour Make sure you only buy from official vendors.”

Who is Ed Sheeran’s wife?

Ed Sheeran confirmed in 2019 that he had married Cherry Seaborn. Cherry was Ed’s childhood sweetheart and went to the same Suffolk high school together, having known each other since they were aged 11. At the time the pair were just friends, however, despite Ed reportedly having a crush on her Cherry had a boyfriend at the time. She excelled in athletics, specifically field hockey.

After leaving school the pair went their separate ways with Ed pursuing a career in music, while Cherry studied science at Durham University where she led the hockey team to two British University championship victories in 2012 and 2013 before studying overseas in the US where she attended Duke University.

After a spell working inWall Street for accounting firm Deloitte, their paths crossed in 2015 after a chance meeting in Manhattan.

Cherry moved back to the U.K in 2016 where she transferred to the London office so she could be closer to Ed.

Speaking about their early romance, Ed told People, “I went on tour again, and then I went to Taylor’s 4th of July party. I was texting [Seaborn], and she was like, ‘I’m in Rhode Island at a 4th of July party,’ and I was like, ‘So am I.’ I kinda said to Taylor, ‘Can I invite one of my old schoolmates?’ The rest is history.” What a way to kick off a relationship!

The couple welcomed their first child Lyra in September 2021 but just months later and Ed and his daughter tested positive for Covid-19.

What is Ed Sheeran’s net worth?

Ed Sheeran’s net worth is £220m which is a £20m increase on his net worth in 2020, according to The Sunday Times Rich List 2021. With much of the music industry mothballed during the pandemic, Ed chose a perfect year for time off the road. But the Halifax-born singer’s enormously popular back catalogue ensured the money still rolled in for Britain’s wealthiest young musician. His latest album = features hit Visiting Hours will be featured when he tours.