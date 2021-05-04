Ellie Goulding has given birth to her first child with husband Caspar Jopling

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Ellie Goulding has given birth to her first child with her husband Caspar Jopling after the art dealer shares their happy news.

Ellie Goulding has given birth to her first child with her art dealer husband Caspar Jopling.

The couple, who announced they were expecting their first child after 18-months of being married, have become proud parents of a baby boy or girl – as the couple is yet to share more details about their new arrival.

Proud father Caspar shared a snap of a bunch of flowers on his Instagram stories and captioned them, ‘Mum and baby both healthy and happy 🙂 Extremely grateful.’

He then added, ‘I don’t ever address the public attention that comes with Ellie’s job, but during this magical and personal moment we would really appreciate being able to enjoy our privacy – Thank you x.’

Ellie confirmed the sweet pregnancy news back in February this year, during an interview with Vogue magazine. The singer and her art dealer husband had been spending lockdown at their Gloucestershire home when they announced they were having a lockdown baby as Ellie was 30 weeks pregnant at the time.

She admitted that being pregnant made her feel “human” and that she was embracing the pregnancy weight-gain.

“I want a better word than womanly, [but]—I have curves I’ve never had before. I’m enjoying it. My husband’s enjoying it,” she added.

The pair, who held their wedding on 31st August 2019, at York Minster Cathedral, have been married for 18-months.

Caspar previously gushed, ‘My best friend is pregnant btw (with my new best friend ) xx’ as he awaited the arrival of his first-born.

And Ellie, who is known to care about the environment, even modelled a new capsule collection from Stella McCartney showing off her baby bump in the weeks leading up to her labour.

Video of the Week

Fans have predicted that Ellie would have a baby girl, one wrote, ‘I bet you will deliver a baby girl’ another put, ‘This is the bumpiest I have ever seen you!!!! You’re glowing Ellie!’ And a third added, ‘looking stunning as always. this belly and this baby…🥺♥️ blessed family.’

But we will have to wait a little longer to see whether the couple has chosen a popular baby name for their new arrival.