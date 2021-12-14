We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Emmerdale star Anna Nightingale has announced the birth of her second child, a daughter named Ava Nolle, with fiancé Daren Dixon.

The Emmerdale actress, who announced her pregnancy back in September, shared her exciting birth news with fans last night, sharing a gorgeous photo of her new daughter’s hand clutching her finger on Instagram.

Captioning the sweet upload, Anna confirmed that her newborn had arrived and revealed the unique names she and Daren chose for her.

Anna and her doting fiance Daren, who also have a four-year-old daughter called Autumn, revealed they are enjoying their new arrival and are relieved that she arrived before Christmas.

“Just in time for Christmas our little pudding has arrived safe and well. The four of us are home and in our cosy bubble of sleepless nights and endless cuddles,” the message beside the adorable social media upload says.

Several of the Emmerdale actress’s coworkers were quick to comment on her Instagram post, as Ben Tucker actor Simon Lennon, gushed, ” Ahh wonderful!! Congratulations mate.”

Amy Walsh, Kimberly Walsh’s sister, who plays Tracy on the soap and is expecting her first child with EastEnders boyfriend Toby-Alexander Smith, penned, “Omg congratulations!!!!!!! ❤️”

Fans were also quick to congratulate the happy family, with one fan raving, ” Oh Anna this is beautiful!😍😍 massive congratulations to your gorgeous family! Perfect pressie! 💚💚”

Speaking to OK! earlier this year, Anna revealed that she and Daren had to figure out the best timing to tell Autumn, their four-year-old daughter, about her pregnancy.

Sharing sweet details about the pregnancy reveal, Anna confessed, “Autumn’s very vocal and loves to talk to everyone.

“We had to be calculated about when we told her. We knew she’d do something like be in our local shop and say, ‘I’ll have this ice lolly please, and mummy’s having a baby!

“I made her a movie trailer! I put a little scan video in, and I could see the cogs turning in her mind and it dawned on her.”