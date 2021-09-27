We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Anna Nightingale, who plays Andrea Tate in Emmerdale, has announced that she is expecting her second child.

Anna told OK! Magazine that she and fiancé Daren Dixon had to figure out the best time to tell her daughter Autumn about the pregnancy since she enjoys chatting to strangers and could have accidentally announced the pregnancy before they were ready.

The actress who revealed she’s ecstatic about the upcoming months said, “We had to be calculated about when we told her. We knew she’d do something like be in our local shop and say, ‘I’ll have this ice lolly please, and mummy’s having a baby!”

Anna and Daren had always explored the idea of having another child, but the actress admitted it didn’t take away the element of surprise when she learned she would be welcoming a second child into the world.

During her OK! exclusive she said, “We were kind of like, if it happens, it happens, if it doesn’t, it doesn’t. To be honest, it was a bit of a surprise to me as well, until I actually did that test!”

Sharing sweet details about the pregnancy and how she told her daughter Autumn, Anna added, “I made her a movie trailer! I put a little scan video in, and I could see the cogs turning in her mind and it dawned on her.”

Speaking from a practical standpoint, Anna noted that, “Another little girl would be lovely as we have all the right stuff. But we honestly just want a healthy baby.”

Anna plays the character, Andrea Tate in Emmerdale and has had issues with her ex-husband Jamie Tate, despite the fact that they broke up after Jamie’s affair.

Andrea’s heartbreak hasn’t stopped her from finding a new love interest though as she’s now set her sights on resident vicar Charles Anderson.