Amy Walsh, sister of Girls Aloud star Kimberley Walsh has announced she is pregnant with her first child with boyfriend Toby-Alexander Smith.

The Emmerdale star and her EastEnders actor boyfriend have been dating since last year but Amy feared for her fertility after she was diagnosed with polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS) when she was 20.

Amy, 34, confessed, “It feels as though the way everything happened was meant to be,” she said.

“I thought I might struggle with fertility, so for pregnancy to happen quite easily and when I wanted – I was gobsmacked. We feel incredibly lucky.”

She went on to explain, “I was diagnosed with polycystic ovary syndrome at 20, so I always thought falling pregnant was going to be a battle.

“It’s something you feel you have to tell someone when you meet them because you feel like you need to warn them.

“Toby knew how worried I was, especially as I’m a bit older. I did wonder if it would ever happen for me, so it feels like a blessing,” she added.

During their interview with OK! magazine, Toby-Alexander, who plays killer Gray Atkins in BBC’s EastEnders added, “There’s never a perfect time. You could always think: “We could do with a bigger house or investing more time in our careers,’ but if you’ve met the right person then that’s it.”

Meanwhile, her sister, Girls Aloud star Kimberley Walsh, has three children having most recently given birth to her third boy, son Nate, with husband Justin Scott. The couple already has sons Bobby, seven, and Cole, four.

And Amy has paid tribute to her sister’s former Girls Aloud bandmate, Sarah Harding who died from breast cancer aged 39.

She uploaded a clip of Sarah performing on stage and captioned it, ‘This is how I’ll remember you @sarahnicoleharding! Watching you perform this song for the first time lighting up the entire arena. A true star 🌟 #rip 💔’

It is not yet known whether Amy and Toby-Alexander’s baby will be a boy or girl and her exact due date has not been revealed.