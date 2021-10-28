Emmerdale star Danny Miller welcomes first child with fiancée Steph Jones

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Emmerdale star Danny Miller and his fiancée Steph Jones have welcomed their first child together.

The new parents posted cute snaps of the baby’s hand gripping their fingers with a sign that read ‘Hello World’.

Penning a touching message to his newborn, Danny, who is known for playing the role of Aaron Dingle, wrote, “I was lucky enough to find someone who shines bright enough to lead me out of the dark, but I never imagined to be lead to the brightest place imaginable.”

Friends and family of the new parents took to the comments with well-wishes as Danny’s co-star Anna Nightingale, who is expecting her second child with fiancé Daren Dixon, wrote, “Waaaaaaaaaah you guys ❤️❤️❤️❤️ congratulations you beautiful people 😍 welcome to the no sleep crew. @stephjones1710 you’re a superwoman ❤️”

Meanwhile, fellow Emmerdale star Joe-Warren Plant penned, “This has filled me with so much joy! Congratulations to you both❤️❤️”

Fans were equally excited for the news, with plenty sending their love.

“Yessss! Congratulations! This is amazing, I am so happy for you both. Buckle your seatbelts for the most incredible emotional rollercoaster! ❤️❤️❤️ ,” one wrote.

While filming scenes for the ITV series, Danny found out Steph was expecting a baby.

During an appearance on Loose Women, the actor revealed that he received the news while filming the aftermath of the barn explosion. He checked his phone during a break and noticed seven missed calls and a series of text messages from his fiancée.

He said,”I was in the middle of the storyline and I had seven missed calls and four texts, none of which made sense.

“I then had to step off set when I could. I knew there was something going on.”

The news came as a shock since the couple had hoped to start IVF treatments before learning they were going to have a baby.

Danny and Steph, who has Polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS), have shared their gratefulness for their little bundle of joy, noting that they know that not everyone is as lucky as they have been.