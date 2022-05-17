We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Fans are rallying behind Britney Spears and praising her for ‘normalising’ announcing news of her pregnancy prior to the 12 week mark, following the news that she has suffered a miscarriage.

Britney Spears and fiancé Sam Ashgari announced the sad news they have suffered a miscarriage. Now fans are praising the pop star and mother-of-two for sharing the news with the world and breaking down ‘stigmas’ surrounding announcing pregnancy news before 12 weeks.

Sharing news of the pregnancy loss, the couple took to Instagram to share a statement that read, “It is with our deepest sadness that we announce that we have lost our miracle baby early in the pregnancy. This is a devastating time for any parent.”

They then said, “Perhaps we should have waited to announce until we were further along, however, we were overexcited to share the good news. Our love for each other is our strength. We will continue trying to expand our beautiful family”

In response, fans have flooded the comment with support, praising Britney for announcing her pregnancy in the first trimester and ‘normalising’ pregnancy loss, and creating a space where others can talk about it.

One commented, “Thank you for sharing this experience and normalising it. So many of us have experienced this loss and it’s important to be able to talk about it.”

While another wrote, “I’m thankful you announced. There is stigma with announcing too early, and then with miscarriage, you have to be quiet. By doing this, you’re allowing space for others to heal just as you. The more we speak about it, the more we all know we experience it together.”

A third fan then said, “It’s better to be said and be supported rather than keeping it a secret and going through it all alone.”

“Can we normalise sharing pregnancy news in the first trimester? Who cares if hearing about loss makes some people uncomfortable. As women, we shouldn’t be pressured to conceal our ‘condition’,” another penned, continuing to say, “I wish I knew how common miscarriage was when I had my first. It would have been nice to know about other women’s experience beforehand. There’s no shame in it. If women feel better to share, then it should be encouraged. Not talking about conception or pregnancy struggles isn’t healthy for young women or anyone for that matter.”

“Such strength to share with birthing people everywhere who encounter this issue. Speaking on it is important. ❤️,” one more commenter wrote.

Britney announced that she was expecting her third child and first with partner Sam in April 2022, with a post on Instagram, where she wrote, “So I got a pregnancy test … and uhhhhh well … I am having a baby 👶🏼. “

The pair have confirmed they will continue to try and “expand” their family but have asked for privacy during this difficult time.