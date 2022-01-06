We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Former TOWIE star James ‘Arg’ Argent has revealed his 13 stone weight loss as the star continues his health journey following a life-saving gastric sleeve surgery.

At his heaviest, the reality star tipped the scales at 27 stone after overindulging during lockdown but just nine months ago he underwent a £10,000 surgery to help him curb his eating and get healthy once and for all.

A self-confessed yo-yo dieter, Arg, 34, was told by doctors he would die if he didn’t have the life-saving op last year and first documented his post-op journey last May.

Since then the star has been working harder than ever to slim, it’s not easy to lose weight without diet and exercise but fast forward seven months, and the reality star, who is known for dating Lydia Bright and Gemma Collins, is almost unrecognisable.

TOWIE star James Argent’s weight loss comes after Adele transformed her appearance with a diet plan and exercise routine.

Arg has been pictured getting into an outdoor swimming pool in Essex in a set of exclusive pictures which show his 13 stone weight loss as he wears a pair of blue shorts with colourful guitars printed on them.

And you can see from his Instagram post over Christmas that the star is reaping his health rewards and smashing his health goals.

Arg previously revealed, ‘It is extremely important that I continue to take good care of myself not just physically but mentally as well, After such a big operation & life change!’

Arg shared a clip of him before and in the video, he can be heard stating, “Right by Christmas, possibly even the end of the summer, this is going to be shredded (pointing to his tummy), this is going to be gone [pointing to his sides] and the back fat is gone, my thighs are going to be skinny and my arms are going to be pumped. Fit as a fiddle, fit and strong’ he added.

He then shared a recent snap of him standing against a wall wearing a Snowman t-shirt and cardigan and captioned it, ‘I spoke this into existence 🙌🏼 Dream It. Believe It. Become It! Merry Christmas Everyone, Love Arg ❤️🎄 Swipe right to see my dreams come true! X’

Former TOWIE star Ferne McCann was among the friends to congratulate James Argent on his weight loss, she wrote, ‘🤯🤯🤯🤯🤯🤯 mental my baby boy. So proud of you. ❤️❤️❤️’

Frankie Essex wrote, ‘Sooo happy for you babe 👏👏👏👏’

Georgia Kousoulou put, ‘SOO PROUD OF YOU ❤️

Lydia’s mum Debbie Bright added, ‘👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏 believe in yourself and then everything you wish in life comes true.’

And This Morning host Alison Hammond, who has had a gastric band fitted to lose weight after Matt Damon had to help her from a broken chair, added, ‘Smashed it !! so proud 😍’

Alison opened up on the show today during a discussion on New Years Resolutions, with a viewer considering having surgery to help with weight loss, Alison admitted that it ‘wasn’t an easy road’

The 46-year-old, who had a band fitted in 2014 before having it removed after experiencing complications, warned the caller, “Here’s the thing. Both myself and Vanessa (Feltz) have had gastric surgery in the past.”

“Let me tell you this, it’s not an easy road. A lot of people see it as an easy thing to do. It’s not necessarily easy.”

Alison added, “And, as you can see, I still haven’t lost all my weight at all. It’s not easy, darling.”

She then went on to encourage the female caller to embrace her body and feel confident in her own skin.

Fans have also sent their messages of support for Arg, one wrote, ‘Absolutely incredible you’ve worked so hard aswell following surgery 😍 Stay healthy and happy x’

Another fan put, ‘You look wonderful and I hope you feel wonderful as well!’