Gavin and Stacey star Joanna Page and her husband James Thornton have welcomed their fourth child, a little girl, into the world.

The actress announced the news on Instagram on Sunday, sharing an adorable photo of her cuddling her newborn daughter beside a sparkling Christmas tree.

Revealing the unique names she has chosen for the new addition to her and James’ family, the Welsh star penned, “Welcome to our family Boe Willow Russell. We love you with all our hearts.”

Joanna and her husband James met in 2000 and already shared eight-year-old daughter called Eva, six-year-old son Kit and five-year-old son Noah before little Boe made her arrival.

Well-wishes poured in from Joanna’s celebrity friends, including presenter Dermot O’Leary, who penned,”The best news! Congrats. Xx”

Charlie Webb from Emmerdale gushed, “The loveliest news and the loveliest name.”

Fans also chimed in with one commenting, “Awww congrats Joanna 💐🤍 may she bring you so much joy, happiness & beautiful memories. Enjoy her! 💗”

James also announced the news to his Instagram followers by posting the same photo of his wife and new daughter, with a caption that read, “She is here! Our wonderful girl Boe Willow Russell. We love you with all our hearts.”

Only a few weeks before her due date, Joanna posted a photo of her growing baby bump on Instagram, telling fans it had “popped”.

She revealed her “surprise” pregnancy on Twitter in August, writing, “Well this is a surprise! Baby number 4 on the way! It’s going to be a busy Christmas!”

Joanna, best known for her role as Stacey Shipman in Gavin and Stacey, confessed the strain that last year’s lockdown put on her marriage.

Speaking with the Sun she said, “We spent the whole of the first lockdown arguing and threatening to divorce each other.

“Then we went through a month of literally not saying a single word to each other. We came out a bit numbed and deadened and desperate for anything we could get because we just argued so much.”