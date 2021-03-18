Gogglebox hit by Ofcom complaints for cast’s ‘anti-royalist’ commentary on Meghan and Harry Oprah interview

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Gogglebox has been hit by Ofcom complaints after last Friday’s episode in which the cast reacted to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s bombshell Oprah Winfrey interview.

According to The Sun, the smash hit Channel 4 show left viewers complaining to TV watchdog Ofcom after the cast mocked the royals and Meghan Markle during the Oprah interview segment.

There was reportedly 51 complaints lodged against the show for the stars’ “anti-royalist commentary”.

As a clip from the interview showing Harry and Meghan discussing allegations they had being cut off financially by the royals and had their security taken away, sofa stars laughed about claims The Firm had told Meghan to start acting again to pay her way.

Brighton based hairdresser Stephen Webb joked, “What did they want her to do? Get her a part in EastEnders?”

“Stick her in the gift shop while you’re at it,” Pete Sandiford, who recently confirmed his engagement, and his sister Sophie chipped in.

“You know, 30 hours a week in the gift shop should cover her funds.”

Harry and Meghan’s interview with Oprah also saw them allege that a racist comment about the colour of Archie’s skin had been made ahead of his birth.

Oprah later confirmed that it wasn’t the Queen or Prince Philip who made the remark about “how dark” Archie’s skin would be.

“In those months when I was pregnant, all around this same time, we had the conversation of he won’t be given security, he’s not going to be given a title and, also, concerns and conversations about how dark his skin might be when he’s born,” Meghan told Oprah.

The Duchess of Sussex, who is pregnant with a baby girl, also said that she faced suicidal feelings during her time in the royal spotlight but wasn’t given help when she reached out to The Firm.

Prince William responded to claims made in the interview days after it aired when he stepped out alongside Kate Middleton to attend a royal engagement at an East London school.

It’s now been reported that Harry and William have spoken for the first time since the interview however the chats were said to be “unproductive”.

“I’m not trying to break news, but I did actually call them to see how they were feeling and it’s true Harry has talked to his brother and he has talked to his father, too.

“The word I was given was that those conversations were not productive but they are glad that they have at least started a conversation,” Meghan’s friend Gayle King said on CBS.