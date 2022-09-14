National Television Awards 2022: New date, shortlist, and how to vote
The National Television Awards 2022 have been rescheduled to a new date here's all you need to know.
The National Television Awards 2022 are set to take place on a new date following the death of the Queen (opens in new tab), as we look at all you need to know about the shortlist and how to vote.
There are a few changes for the 2022 ceremony - first up, the venue is new as celebrities prepare to gather at OVO Arena in Wembley instead of the London O2 arena and the glitzy awards night will take place at a later date than planned, after the show's original September 15th date was pushed back following the period of mourning for the late monarch.
As we look at the new date, who's in the running for an award and more importantly how you can vote for your favourite stars or show...
When are the National Television Awards 2022?
The National Television Awards are now going to be held on Thursday 13th October. A statement was released to inform ticket holders of the new date, it reads, "ITV and Indigo Television have taken the decision to reschedule this year's National Television Awards; the ceremony will now take place on Thursday 13th October, live from the OVO Arena Wembley. All tickets will remain valid for the new date."
Who is hosting the National Television Awards 2022?
Joel Dommett (opens in new tab)is hosting this years' awards once more after he successfully made his NTA hosting debut last year. In a statement, Joel said, "I’m so happy to have been asked back. There’s already been some terrific TV this year, so I can’t wait to see which shows the viewers pick as their winners. Plus, I’ve always wanted to shout the immortal words ‘Hello, Wembley!’"
National Television Awards 2022 - shortlist
New Drama
- Heartstopper (opens in new tab)
- This Is Going to Hurt
- Time
- Trigger Point (opens in new tab)
Talent Show
- Britain’s Got Talent (opens in new tab)
- RuPaul’s Drag Race UK
- Strictly Come Dancing (opens in new tab)
- The Masked Singer
Authored Documentary
- Julia Bradbury: Breast Cancer and Me (opens in new tab)
- Kate Garraway: Caring for Derek (opens in new tab)
- Katie Price: What Harvey Did Next
- Paddy and Christine McGuinness: Our Family and Autism
- Tom Parker (opens in new tab): Inside My Head
Returning Drama
- Bridgerton (opens in new tab)
- Call the Midwife (opens in new tab)
- Peaky Blinders (opens in new tab)
- The Split (opens in new tab)
TV Presenter
- Alison Hammond (opens in new tab)
- Ant & Dec
- Bradley Walsh
- Graham Norton
Factual Entertainment
- Clarkson’s Farm
- Gogglebox
- Paul O’Grady: For the Love of Dogs
- The Great British Bake Off (opens in new tab)
Drama Performance
- Cillian Murphy (Thomas Shelby, Peaky Blinders)
- Jonathan Bailey (Anthony Bridgerton, Bridgerton)
- Nicola Walker (Hannah, The Split)
- Vicky McClure (Lana Washington, Trigger Point)
The Bruce Forsyth Entertainment Award
- Ant & Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway
- I’m a Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! (opens in new tab)
- Taskmaster
- The Graham Norton Show
Serial Drama
- Coronation Street
- EastEnders
- Emmerdale
- Neighbours (opens in new tab)
Expert
- Jay Blades (opens in new tab)
- Kaleb Cooper
- Martin Lewis
- Sir David Attenborough
Serial Drama Performance
- Gillian Wright (Jean Slater, EastEnders)
- Mark Charnock (Marlon Dingle, Emmerdale)
- Paige Sandhu (Meena Jutla, Emmerdale)
- Rose Ayling-Ellis (Frankie Lewis, EastEnders)
Quiz Gameshow
- Beat the Chasers
- In for a Penny
- Michael McIntyre’s The Wheel
- The 1% Club
Rising Star
- Charithra Chandran (Edwina Sharma, Bridgerton)
- Joe Locke (Charlie Spring, Heartstopper)
- Kit Connor (Nick Nelson, Heartstopper)
- Paddy Bever (Max Turner, Coronation Street)
Daytime
- Loose Women (opens in new tab)
- The Chase
- The Repair Shop (opens in new tab)
- This Morning (opens in new tab)
Comedy
- After Life
- Derry Girls
- Not Going Out
- Sex Education
Talent Show Judge
- Anton Du Beke
- David Walliams
- Mo Gilligan
- RuPaul
National Television Awards 2022 - How to vote
Voting for the National Television Awards has paused "to reflect the period of national mourning" but the public vote will resume on Tuesday 20th September at 9am and remain open until the day of the ceremony. When voting resumes viewers can visit the National Television Awards website (opens in new tab) to cast their votes.
As ever, the NTAs remain unique in being the only UK TV awards ceremony where all the winners are chosen exclusively by the public via a huge nationwide poll, and the results are revealed live on the night.
