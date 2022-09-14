National Television Awards 2022: New date, shortlist, and how to vote

GoodTo newsletter Sign up to the GoodTo Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

The National Television Awards 2022 are set to take place on a new date following the death of the Queen (opens in new tab), as we look at all you need to know about the shortlist and how to vote.

There are a few changes for the 2022 ceremony - first up, the venue is new as celebrities prepare to gather at OVO Arena in Wembley instead of the London O2 arena and the glitzy awards night will take place at a later date than planned, after the show's original September 15th date was pushed back following the period of mourning for the late monarch.

As we look at the new date, who's in the running for an award and more importantly how you can vote for your favourite stars or show...

When are the National Television Awards 2022?

The National Television Awards are now going to be held on Thursday 13th October. A statement was released to inform ticket holders of the new date, it reads, "ITV and Indigo Television have taken the decision to reschedule this year's National Television Awards; the ceremony will now take place on Thursday 13th October, live from the OVO Arena Wembley. All tickets will remain valid for the new date."

Who is hosting the National Television Awards 2022?

Joel Dommett (opens in new tab)is hosting this years' awards once more after he successfully made his NTA hosting debut last year. In a statement, Joel said, "I’m so happy to have been asked back. There’s already been some terrific TV this year, so I can’t wait to see which shows the viewers pick as their winners. Plus, I’ve always wanted to shout the immortal words ‘Hello, Wembley!’"

National Television Awards 2022 - shortlist

New Drama

Heartstopper (opens in new tab)

This Is Going to Hurt

Time

Trigger Point (opens in new tab)

Talent Show

Britain’s Got Talent (opens in new tab)

RuPaul’s Drag Race UK

Strictly Come Dancing (opens in new tab)

The Masked Singer

Authored Documentary

Returning Drama

TV Presenter

Alison Hammond (opens in new tab)

Ant & Dec

Bradley Walsh

Graham Norton

Factual Entertainment

Clarkson’s Farm

Gogglebox

Paul O’Grady: For the Love of Dogs

The Great British Bake Off (opens in new tab)

Drama Performance

Cillian Murphy (Thomas Shelby, Peaky Blinders)

Jonathan Bailey (Anthony Bridgerton, Bridgerton)

Nicola Walker (Hannah, The Split)

Vicky McClure (Lana Washington, Trigger Point)

The Bruce Forsyth Entertainment Award

Ant & Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway

I’m a Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! (opens in new tab)

Taskmaster

The Graham Norton Show

Serial Drama

Coronation Street

EastEnders

Emmerdale

Neighbours (opens in new tab)

Expert

Jay Blades (opens in new tab)

Kaleb Cooper

Martin Lewis

Sir David Attenborough

Serial Drama Performance

Gillian Wright (Jean Slater, EastEnders)

Mark Charnock (Marlon Dingle, Emmerdale)

Paige Sandhu (Meena Jutla, Emmerdale)

Rose Ayling-Ellis (Frankie Lewis, EastEnders)

Quiz Gameshow

Beat the Chasers

In for a Penny

Michael McIntyre’s The Wheel

The 1% Club

Rising Star

Charithra Chandran (Edwina Sharma, Bridgerton)

Joe Locke (Charlie Spring, Heartstopper)

Kit Connor (Nick Nelson, Heartstopper)

Paddy Bever (Max Turner, Coronation Street)

Daytime

Comedy

After Life

Derry Girls

Not Going Out

Sex Education

Talent Show Judge

Anton Du Beke

David Walliams

Mo Gilligan

RuPaul

National Television Awards 2022 - How to vote

Voting for the National Television Awards has paused "to reflect the period of national mourning" but the public vote will resume on Tuesday 20th September at 9am and remain open until the day of the ceremony. When voting resumes viewers can visit the National Television Awards website (opens in new tab) to cast their votes.

As ever, the NTAs remain unique in being the only UK TV awards ceremony where all the winners are chosen exclusively by the public via a huge nationwide poll, and the results are revealed live on the night.

