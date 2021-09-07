Where is Silent Witness filmed? Series 24 filming locations

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

As the best-loved BBC One show returns to screens for another series, viewers are wondering where is Silent Witness filmed and what characters are returning.

Murder, poison, suspicion, dead bodies – Silent Witness has it all. Which is no doubt why this clever crime drama is now into its 24th season.

Returning to screens alongside hot Autumn dramas Nine Perfect Strangers and ITV’s Vigil, which is filmed in England – the new series promises plenty of action and a fair few filming locations that will be familiar with loyal fans of the show.

Where is Silent Witness filmed?

BBC One’s Silent Witness is filmed in London.

The long-running crime drama was originally filmed in Cambridge until 1999 when the set moved to London.

Back for Series 24, viewers can expect to see scenes take place in the familiar Lyell Centre – the forensic lab known as Silent Witness HQ.

The Lyell Centre is a permanent set based in a warehouse at BBC Park Western in Acton. And it’s expanded significantly since it was first constructed in 2013.

“We opened it up a little bit,” producer Kieran Murray-Smith told the RadioTimes in 2019. “We wanted to give them an extra room to do the forensics in, and a few more bits of machinery. Bit by bit, more and more investment is needed in Silent Witness.”

The Acton warehouse is also home to the show’s art and props department – enabling essential equipment like their trusty cadavers to be on hand when filming.

Like a lot of recent dramas, filming for Silent Witness 2021 was affected by the pandemic.

“The storylines had to adapt as we were filming under Covid restrictions,” explained actress and cast member Emilia Fox. “The writers tackled this by containing us in certain locations, as we couldn’t do as much filming around London.”

This no doubt explains why episodes 1 and 2 of series 24 were filmed in a closed prison in Gloucestershire.

The opening scenes show a riot amongst prisoners, which was shot at Gloucestershire Prison in October 2020. The site has been shut since 2013.

When is Silent Witness on next?

Silent Witness’ 2 part episodes typically air on Mondays and Tuesdays on BBC One.

Episode 2 of series 24 will be broadcast at 9pm on Tuesday 7 September.

Upcoming Silent Witness episodes:

Redemption Part 2 – 9pm, Tuesday 7 September

Bad Love Part 1 – 9pm, Monday 13 September

Bad Love Part 2 – 9pm, Tuesday 14 September

Silent Witness Cast 2021

Emilia Fox plays Dr Nikki Alexander

British actress Emilia Fox returns as Dr Nikki Alexander – a role she has been playing since 2004. Emilia – a member of the Fox acting dynasty – has appeared in TV series such as Delicious (Sky 1), The Tunnel (Sky Atlantic), Home From Home (BBC comedy) and The Wrong Mans (BBC Comedy) with James Corden. She also appears regularly in stage productions and had a role in Roman Polanski’s award–winning film The Pianist.

David Caves plays Jack Hodgson

Lead Forensic Scientist at The Lyell is Jack Hodgson played by actor David Caves. The Northern Irishman has made a splash in the theatre – performing in the Royal Shakespeare Company alongside other productions at Southwark Playhouse and Regents Park Open Theatre. Most recently you will have seen him in Jackie – a biopic about Jackie Kennedy, played by Natalie Portman. Jason Wong plays Adam Yuen Series 24 welcomes newbie Jason Wong. He will portray pathologist Adam Yuen. “I am so excited to be joining Silent Witness, like everyone else I have been a huge fan of the show for years and to be becoming part of the family feels like a huge privilege,” Jason said of joining the cast. He has previously starred in films such as The Gentleman and Solo: A Star Wars Story. He also played Kai in ITV series Strangers.

Sadly viewers said goodbye to two key characters in series 23 – Dr Thomas Chamberlain (Richard Lintern) and Clarissa Mullery (Liz Carr).

Actress Liz Carr said of her departure: “Originally only employed for four episodes as Jack’s side kick, I am incredibly proud that I leave as a main character in one of the BBC’s landmark dramas. Silent Witness has given me such an amazing opportunity to develop as an actor but I know this is the right time to take a leap of faith, leaving what I know and seeing what other opportunities await.”

Will there be another series of Silent Witness?

Yes, the BBC have confirmed that there will be a season 25 of Silent Witness.

The good news was shared by Piers Wenger, Controller of BBC Drama:

“Silent Witness entertains audiences from all generations and continues to be one of the UK’s most successful returning crime drama series. I’m thrilled it will continue to grip the nation in 2021, and can’t wait for viewers to see what is in store for its 25th anniversary in 2022.”

For now, viewers have the remaining episodes of season 24 to get stuck into. And of course, you can catch up with previous series of Silent Witness (all 210 episodes!) on BBC iPlayer now.