Helen Flanagan is said to have 'quit' Coronation Street after two decades on the ITV soap.

The actress, who rose to fame playing Rosie Webster on the ITV soap, is not expected to return to the cobbles – despite bosses leaving the door open.

It comes after fans ask is Helen Worth leaving Coronation Street? after her character Gail Platt announced her exit from the show, famous for its Rovers Return pub.

In March this year Helen, 31, gave birth to her third child, son, Charlie, and has two other children daughters Matilda, six, and Delilah, three, with her footballer fiancé Scott Sinclair after getting engaged in 2018.

Insiders told The Sun, “It’s up in the air as to whether she will ever return. She has other career dreams she’d like to work on before making up her mind.

“She wants to focus on her three children and has other career dreams, including acting roles, she would like to work on before making up her mind whether to reprise her role as Rosie.”

Helen last appeared on screens back in 2018 after playing Rosie on and off since 2000 and there is a soap baby boom as just last month Coronation Star Verity Henry announced she was pregnant with her second child.

The insider revealed that Helen isn’t planning on a return to Weatherfield for at least two to three years – if at all.

They explained, “In the short term the break would be around two to three more years but there’s no saying she will come back even after that.

“Helen loves Coronation Street, her character, and the family but it takes up a huge amount of her time and it’s become unfeasible.

“ITV have left the door open for her should she ever wish to come back.”

Helen’s farewell scenes on the soap were aired back in 2018 and saw her be interviewed on This Morning by Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield. before she flew to Japan to be host of a new show.

So with her character not being killed off, the scriptwriters could easily bring her back if Helen feels the time is right.

Helen teased a possible return to the soap during an interview with Lorraine Kelly back in January this year.

She confessed, “I really want to go back but when the time is right. When you’ve had a baby, you want to, if you can, if you’re lucky enough to stay at home you want that bonding time with them.”