We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Fans have started wondering 'Is Helen Worth leaving Coronation Street?' after her character Gail Platt leaves Weatherfield.

Coronation Street fans have been left wondering ‘Is Helen Worth leaving Coronation Street?’ after her character announced her shock exit from the cobbles.

Gail Platt is one of the ITV soap’s longest-running characters after first joining the soap back in 1974 but viewers who tuned in to watch the latest storyline unfold during episodes rescheduled around the Euros 2020 were left devastated over the shock news that Gail is to leave Weatherfield.

Coronation Street was last cancelled when it was announced Prince Philip had died and the soap is set to have another shake-up with the surprise twist saw Gail announce that she was heading to Thailand for a change of scenery but what does that mean for the actress that plays her?

Is Helen Worth leaving Coronation Street?

Helen Worth is set to leave Coronation Street when her character Gail Platt moves to Thailand. Her character made the decision whilst hospitalised as viewers watched her break the news to her mother Audrey Roberts (played by Sue Nicholls) after declaring she could no longer take the stress of her children.

But while actress Helen has remained silent over the move, which hints at her departure from the ITV soap, she is expected to remain off-screen while her character is absent from the storyline. And recently she told Daily Star, ‘

“You just keep your fingers crossed and hope they want the character to continue. In real life, there are older people. So they have to be represented on the show. In fact, they are a very important part of our programme. So I’ve no idea how long I’ll be on the show.”

In an earlier episode, Gail suffered a heart attack and despite the news of her condition and hospitalisation leaving sons David Platt (Jack P. Shepherd) and Nick Tilsley (Ben Price) completely distraught, Gail appeared to have made her mind up during a heart-to-heart with her mum. And next week viewers are expected to see her final scenes as she is waved off the street to start her Thailand adventure.

Will Gail Platt ever return to Coronation Street?

It’s not yet known whether Gail Platt will make a return to Coronation Street after her exit. But it’s unusual for bosses to film off-location for the soap with previous episodes having been filmed in Blackpool and the Lake District. The soap celebrated its 60th-anniversary last year but unless the scriptwriters have chosen to film a special in Thailand, Helen is unlikely to appear on screens until her character Gail returns, and that’s if she even plans to.

Fans have tweeted their hopes that the star’s character will remain in the show, or if absent, will eventually return. One wrote, ‘Really hope Helen isn’t leaving for good. An icon of a character for #corrie’Another put, ‘Is Helen Worth leaving the show or just taking a break?? and a third added, ‘I hope not she icon’.

And you can watch some of Gail’s best bits over the years in the video below…

What is Helen Worth’s net worth?

Helen Worth is estimated to be worth in the region of £727,000, according to Hollywoodsmagazine.com. The star kick-started her life-long career as an actress at the tender age of three by taking part in school theatre productions. Before joining BBC’s Z-cars at the age of 10. She joined the cast of Coronation Street in 1974 and has remained there ever since. Below is a snap of Helen among her Coronation Street co-stars at the time, enjoying a drink in the Rovers Return and you too can now stay at Coronation Street pub.

How old is Gail Platt from Coronation Street?

Gail Platt has an on-screen age of 62 but off-screen, the actress who plays her Helen Worth is aged 70. Last year there were reports that Gail Platt was leaving Corrie and at the time she told Phillip Schofield she had no plans to retire from the soap just yet. “Well I hope I’m not going anywhere, I’ve not heard anything. No one has told me anything,” she said.