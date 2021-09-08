We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield have shared momentous news with fans as they announced This Morning’s “biggest ever project” live on-air.

ITV daytime stars Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield have long been favourites with This Morning viewers for their hilarious back-and-forth and close bond. Though Holly has recently shared exciting details about a new project away from the ITV show, many people couldn’t wait to see her and Phillip return. During their summer break former regular Friday hosts Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford were on This Morning, with Ruth being left “in tears” after being shown a mysterious hidden photo.

Now Holly and Phillip are back hosting after some quality time with their loved ones. And they’ve now surprised viewers with a huge on-air announcement for This Morning’s meaningful new venture.

“It’s time for us to share some very exciting news with you and it’s about our biggest ever project,” Holly began, before Phillip went on to reveal that the challenges of recent times during the Covid-19 pandemic and lockdowns inspired the project.

“Well Covid has made us all appreciate the natural world around us and we thought that we would like to continue that newfound appreciation by doing our little bit to help the planet,” Phillip explained.

“Which is why,” Holly continued, adding, “We have bought a forest!” as Phillip quickly interjected, “Well, the show – it’s not us!”.

The new This Morning forest will be put to the best use of all – simply remaining a beautiful stretch of woodland, protected from development.

“It’s an ancient woodland of several acres and now that we own it, it will never be built on,” Phillip declared as viewers were shown a stunning video of the area, sunshine illuminating the trees.

“Now we’ve saved hundreds of trees and shrubs and bugs and wildlife all in our forest,” Phillip said proudly as Holly made a rather hilarious suggestion.

“We’re going to have to get a Maid Marian and Robin Hood outfit,” she said as they gazed at the footage. “And just run through it.”

Whilst they explained that they would not be allowed to stay at the forest, Holly admitted that “nothing says we can’t have a costume” if they did wish to re-enact a Robin Hood scene.

And this definitely won’t be the last This Morning viewers see of the forest, the exact location of which has remained secret. Later this month, the show will be broadcast from the woodland in celebration of the new project.

Fans soon took to Twitter to share their own excitement at the wonderful news, with one writing, ‘How wonderful xxx’, including a series of very appropriate nature-themed emojis.

‘This is amazing news!’ someone else replied as

Whilst another commented, ‘Awww I love it’.

We can’t wait to see This Morning return to their new forest in the not too-distant future!