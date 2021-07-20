We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Holly Willoughby might be best known as a host on This Morning, but it seems she has a brand new project in the works – and it will see her shine on BBC One.

The bubbly ITV daytime star has been involved in several new ventures in recent months, ranging from landing a role as guest judge on The Masked Dancer, to revealing the real reason she was away from This Morning in April was down to working on her upcoming book. Whilst she recently confessed making a filming blunder as she kicked off her acting career on fellow ITV show, Midsomer Murders.

Now it seems Holly is set to make a very special appearance on BBC One, as she shared exciting details of a new project. She and co-host Phillip Schofield are currently on summer break from This Morning, with former Friday hosts Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford back on the show for the next six weeks.

And in the meantime, Holly has been busy as she took to Instagram to share a video clip from her brand new TV show with The Chase host Bradley Walsh.

‘Morning! How are you?… just got sent this through of my new show with @bradderswalsh it’s called Take off… it starts this Saturday at 6pm on @bbc … So much fun was had filming this one and working with a total genius/wally 🤣… #wallywalsh #takeoff #holiday ✈️’, she eagerly declared as she gave fans their first glimpse of the new series.

This won’t be the first time Holly and Bradley have teamed up for the holiday-themed entertainment show. The pair spread festive fun back in 2019 with a Christmas special which saw lucky audience members given the chance to win the trip to snowy Lapland.

Packed full of games, surprises and, of course, a big finale, this was a Christmas extravaganza well worth watching.

From the brief shots of excited audience members shown in the video, the new series looks to be just as much fun as members of the public compete for the chance to win some amazing trips.

And with the government’s roadmap out of lockdown progressing, the idea of winning your dream holiday is something that will doubt appeal to the show’s new contestants.

Fans quickly commented their own excitement at the prospect of seeing Holly and Bradley back on BBC One, with one writing, ‘Looks brilliant. Can’t wait to see it😂😂😂❤️’.

‘Now this looks FABULOUS’, someone else declared.

Whilst Radio presenter and former The Saturdays singer Mollie King wrote, ‘This looks brilliant!’.

Take Off with Bradley and Holly will air at 6pm on Saturday 24th July on BBC One and will be available after on BBC iPlayer.