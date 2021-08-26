Ruth Langsford ‘in tears’ after Eamonn Holmes shows hidden photo

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Ruth Langsford was left crying tears of laughter after being shown a hidden photo by Eamonn Holmes on This Morning – and fans are eager to know what it was!

ITV daytime stars Ruth Langsford and Eamonn Holmes have been back entertaining This Morning viewers for the past two months. After it was confirmed that they would be replaced on their Friday slot by Alison Hammond and Dermot O’Leary, Ruth and Eamonn have continued to present during key holidays. This includes during Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield’s annual summer break.

However, this is sadly Ruth and Eamonn’s last week presenting for a while as Vernon Kay was announced to be taking over alongside Rochelle Humes until Holly and Phillip return in September.

But they certainly seem to be making the most of it, with Ruth Langsford left crying tears of laughter this week after her husband showed her a hidden photo.

During This Morning on August 25th, the camera cut back to the couple after a segment telling viewers how to enter a competition. It was then that people saw Ruth laughing as she told Eamonn to “stop showing” her something on his phone.

“You can’t leave people hanging there – ‘stop showing me that’, she says,” Eamonn declared as his wife wiped away tears.

“Stop it!” Ruth said through her giggles, pointing a stern finger at him before putting her head in her hands. As her husband suggested he didn’t know what she meant, Ruth continued to cry with laughter, responding, “You know what!”

The moment was even captured in a clip posted by the This Morning official Twitter account, captioned, ‘You can’t leave us hanging like that @RuthieeL! We don’t know what got Ruth giggling but it’s infectious’.

As reported by The Mirror, Ruth had revealed some tantalising details about the hidden picture, explaining that a viewer had sent in a picture of Eamonn. She is said to have added, “if you zoom in on his neck”, before Eamonn cut in before she could give any more details, saying, “We’re not doing that”.

However Ruth’s laughter and the mystery surrounding the photo have captured fans’ imaginations. Taking to Twitter to reply to This Morning’s intriguing clip, many of them revealed that they were laughing along with the host, even if they didn’t know why.

‘I actually watched this three times and laughed along with Ruth, even though I didn’t know what I was laughing at. Totally infectious’, one viewer wrote.

Another agreed, writing, ‘Awh that gave me such a fit of the giggles just watching Ruth this morning loved having yous both back all summer. Such a great relationship yous have & you can see how yous really put guests at ease. Hopefully it won’t be long til we have @EamonnHolmes and @RuthieeL back’.

Someone else was keen to know exactly what had started Ruth’s laughter, commenting, ‘O spill the beans it was great to see Ruth in fits of laughter I’m going to miss you both so entertaining’.

‘Awww I love these two, fab to see real genuine laughter. I really want to know what the pic was though!’ a fourth viewer declared.

Whilst we might never find out exactly what caused Ruth’s giggles, watching their shared joke unfold certainly brought some fans joy.