Holly Willoughby’s favourite beauty gadget will help you get PERFECT selfies

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Holly Willoughby’s favourite beauty gadget is available at Amazon for a bargain price right now.

Recently Holly’s fans dashed to snap up the £4 concealer she swears by and now we’ve got some more inside knowledge on how the telly queen, who shares three kids with husband Dan Baldwin, looks so gorgeous in every selfie.

The This Morning host, who left her followers heart-eyed over her cosy off-duty sweatshirt, has a secret behind her picture-perfect Instagram snaps – and it’s a nifty little gadget that only costs 20 quid.

Jeemak LED Ring Light

Snap your selfies like Holly and achieve the most flawless pics possible with this £20 beauty gadget from Amazon. View at Amazon

A simple LED ring light is all that’s needed to snap perfectly lit selfies, making your make-up look flawless and your eyes and complexion appear illuminated.

The Jeemak LED Ring Light is available at Amazon and comes with three different light modes (white, yellow and warm yellow) and heaps of brightness settings.

You’ll also get a portable tripod, a phone holder and a bluetooth remote control. No need to shy away from the camera anymore – taking selfies has never been easier and you’ll look better than ever.

Holly has been spotted regularly using her ring light, especially when filming tutorials for fans. The light completely lit up her face during an at-home hair dying session with Davina McCall back in November.

Amazon shoppers can’t get enough of the ring light either and it’s received loads of rave reviews from shoppers who have upped their selfie game.

‘I was seriously impressed by my new Jeemak LED Ring Light. The light is very well packaged and comes with detailed instructions. After putting it together and plugging into a 2A USB socket I pressed a selection of buttons on the light controller on the cable. What an amazing light,’ one wrote.

Video of the Week

‘This is by far the best and easiest to use and set up ring light I have ever bought. It is amazing. Took me 2 minutes to set up. instructions are very easy to follow. 3 different colour settings. Many different brightness settings. Easy to put your phone in the middle of the light. Also comes with a button so you can connect your phone to the button and it will take the picture for you. I am Very impressed,’ a second five star reviewer penned.