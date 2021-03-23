We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Holly Willoughby has explained the reason why she never posts pictures that show her children’s faces during a This Morning discussion over Meghan Markle’s right to privacy.

Fans are always delighted to see rare glimpses into Holly’s family life with husband Dan Baldwin and their children posted on social media. Though the ITV daytime star has always steered clear of posting pictures of her children where their faces are visible.

Now Holly has explained the reason behind her decision to keep her children’s faces private. This came as she reacted to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s recent “tell-all” interview with Oprah Winfrey.

Speaking on This Morning, Holly discussed a clip that had been released online following the interview airing in the UK.

In it, Duchess Meghan defended sharing pictures of her son Archie and her belief there should be “boundaries”.

“I think everyone has a basic right to privacy. Basic,” Meghan said. “There’s no one who’s on Instagram or social media that would say: ‘Because I shared this one picture, that entitles you to have my entire camera roll. Go ahead and look through it.’

“No one would want that. So it’s about boundaries. And it’s about respect.”

And mum-of-three Holly seemed to understand the Duchess of Sussex’s point of view and shared how that influences her choice to keep her own children’s faces private.

Holly explained: “I choose not to show my children’s faces because I know that’s the deal.

“If you show one photograph then they’re out there. They’re for consumption for everybody. Which is why I choose not to do it.”

Holly and her husband Dan Baldwin are proud parents to three young children, Harry, Belle, and Chester. In honor of International Women’s Day on March 8, Holly took to Instagram to share an adorable snap of her and Belle together.

Video of the Week

However, the This Morning host was careful to ensure Belle’s privacy was maintained, with her face angled away from the camera. Holly’s fans were quick to express their delight at this adorable mother-daughter photo.

‘What a beautiful pic of the two of you Holly💕💕💕 ‘ one wrote, whilst another commented: ‘You too are so beautiful ❤️ ‘

‘Stunning ladies 🌹😘💜😍❤️🥂 ‘ another shared.