Katie Price has confirmed she's engaged to Karl Woods after 10 months of dating

Katie Price has confirmed she’s said ‘yes’ to boyfriend Carl Woods proposal after just 10 months of dating.

The engagement will be a case of seventh time lucky for the former glamour model, who only started dating the toyboy last year, had her divorce from ex-husband Kieran Hayler confirmed just last month as she prepares to get married to Carl, 31.

Katie announced the news on Instagram and confirmed that she had signed a magazine deal for the engagement, she captioned the snap, ‘I said yes! See the full story and photos in next week’s OK! Magazine 💍💎💍 @carljwoods. Check out my Instagram stories for more info 🙌’

It’s understood Katie, who was previously declared bankrupt, accepted a five-figure deal for the exclusive coverage of the engagement and it will be her fourth time down the aisle, after her previous marriage to Peter Andre (2005 to 2009), Alex Reid (2010 until 2012) and Kieran Hayler (2013-2018) failed.

A source told The Sun, “Katie is madly in love with Carl and excited to take the next step in their relationship. But, ever the businesswoman, she knew this was also an opportunity to pick up an easy paycheck. She wanted to confirm the news only when the cash was in the bank. Katie has been down this road many times before but she has no reservations about taking the plunge with Carl. She’s a true romantic and, in him, she thinks she’s finally found the one.”

Katie split from ex Kieran after five years of marriage in 2018 when he cheated with their nanny. And when it comes to engagements, Katie first got engaged to former Gladiator Warren Furman in 1997. She was also engaged to Argentine model Leandro Penna, for eight months in 2012 and fitness coach Kris Boyson, 31, in July 2019 before their 19-month relationship ended the following December.

Katie, who is mum to Harvey, 18, with ex Dwight Yorke, Junior, 15, and Princess, 13, with ex-husband Peter Andre, and Jett, seven, and Bunny, six, with ex Kieran Hayler, hinted that she was pregnant last month when she uploaded a snap of her cradling her tummy to her Instagram and captioned it, ‘Happy and healthy. It’s the best feeling ever I thank @carljwoods for being part of me xx.’

Katie, who is set to decide who will care for her son Harvey when she dies in a new BBC documentary, previously spoke of wanting to try for a baby with Carl. In a YouTube video shared last October, she revealed, “Basically, we do want a baby and we’re not being careful.”

Katie Price, who previously vowed to keep her three wedding dresses so her daughters can wear them one day, is expected to get a new outfit for her wedding to Carl Woods.