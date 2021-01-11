We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

I’m A Celebrity has reportedly secured Gwrych Castle for another year, amidst concerns that Covid-19 will prevent filming in Australia.

The hit ITV series filmed at the castle in Wales in 2020. This decision was made after the ongoing effects of the pandemic prevented travel to the show’s usual location, Australia.

Whilst many dedicated I’m A Celeb fans were no doubt concerned that their favourite show wouldn’t be going ahead, in November 2020 the new line-up headed to Wales for an entirely new style of series.

Some may have hoped to see the show return to sunnier climes for 2021. However, with growing uncertainty and concern over Covid-19 around the world, it’s now been reported that I’m A Celeb bosses have secured Gwrych Castle for another year.

This is thought to be in response to fears that the ITV show might not be able to take place Down Under.

Will I’m A Celebrity be filmed in Wales again this year?

According to The Sun, sources have suggested that show bosses are hoping to be able to film in Australia once more. An insider reportedly said, “Ultimately they are at the mercy of Covid-19 restrictions”.

They added that, “Formally an agreement is in place for the use of Gwrych Castle this year. Should the show need to be held there again it has all got the green light.”

The source then supposedly explained, “A huge amount of work went into readying the building so the basics are all laid down and ready to go.”

Speaking of the response to last year’s show despite the change of location, the source went on, “The castle format ended up being a huge success for ITV and having a second series in Wales wouldn’t be a negative for them.”

“But going back to Australia is what everyone wants and that is what everyone is working towards and hoping for.”

Last year’s series reportedly saw 10.2 million watch Giovanna Fletcher be crowned Queen of the Castle. Now we’ll just have to wait and see if this year will see a return to the jungle or to the historic Gwrych Castle.

Either way, we can’t wait!