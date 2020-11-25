We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here has been branded “fake” after claims the Bushtucker trials are set in a studio.

The ITV show has come under fire this series by viewers who feel the campmates have got life a little easier with this year’s show being filmed in Castell Gwyrch, Abergele, Wales.

Ant and Dec are back to host the adapted version of I’m A Celebrity from Wales this year, which sees celebrities including Beverley Callard, Vernon Kay and Jordan North try and survive trials, challenges and a diet of rice and beans whilst living in a haunted castle.

But viewers aren’t buying it and think parts of the remixed format aren’t quite as genuine as it’s being made out.

One fan tweeted, ‘Is anyone else not feeling this years I’m a Celeb? It just seems all very staged and fake to me…#imacelebrity #ImACeleb’.

And another viewer wrote, ‘Everything in I’m a celeb just looks so fake.’

A third penned, ‘Rewatching yesterday’s I’m a a celeb, what a waste of time, why a recap? I’m thinking the celebs aren’t in the castle the whole time, odd series just seems a lot more fake.’

Not only have the contestants got warm water to shower in – unlike the freezing cold showers of the Australian camp – but suspicions have risen into whether the trails are actually recorded in a studio instead of the freezing outdoors.

And after viewers speculated there was more than what meets the eye about this year’s series, it’s being claimed the trials are being filmed in a studio away from the castle, with the campmates taking a minibus ride to get to them.

It’s claimed the show’s producers have built a studio area next to the castle which is said to be covered by a huge tent in order to make it look like it’s in the castle grounds as changes to the castle’s interior were not allowed due to it being a Grade II listed building.