Vernon Kay is one of the regular faces you will see on ITV’s This Morning as he often stands in for Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield when they’re on their annual leave but many are wondering who is Vernon Kay married to?

The Bolton-born TV presenter and Radio DJ has been a household name since he rose to fame – first as a model and then as a TV host, fronting shows on T4, ITV’s Family Fortunes, and Channel 4 gameshow Boys and Girls.

His return to TV following a brief break came after he won I’m A Celebrity 2020 and he’s set to become a firmer part of the ITV daytime family and fans are keen to find out more about the telly star…

Who is Vernon Kay married to?

Vernon Kay is married to Strictly presenter Tess Daly. The couple has a long relationship, having been married since 2003, when they tied the knot at St Mary’s Catholic Church in Horwich, near Bolton.

Tess, real name Helen, was born in March 1969 in Cheshire, making her 51 years old. She attended Hayfield Primary School and then New Mills Secondary School, where she achieved nine O-levels. While she’s a TV presenter now, Tess actually started out as a model. She was scouted outside a McDonald’s restaurant while waiting for her sister in Manchester.

When Tess started her modelling career, there was already a model named Helen so she was asked to change her name. Her agent at the time liked Nastassja Kinski from the film Tess and suggested she change her name to Tess. Tess has said that she has not officially changed her name by deed poll because she thinks it would be “disrespectful to her parents.”

In 1990, Tess appeared in two Duran Duran videos for the songs “Serious” and “Violence of Summer (Love’s Taking Over).” She was also the face of Danone Shape yogurt and the lingerie company La Senza in the UK.

After carrying out some red carpet interviews, in 2000, she sent a showreel to the producers of Channel 4’s The Big Breakfast, who quickly contracted her to host the Find Me a Model competition. In 2003, Tess replaced Ulrika Jonsson as presenter of ITV makeover show Home On Their Own, a show where children made their choice of alterations to their house during the course of a weekend, while their parents went on holiday.

Tess has co-presented BBC One’s hit show Strictly Come Dancing since the first series began in 2004.

She’s also co-hosted BBC’s Children in Need since 2008, though she announced in the summer of 2020 that she won’t be returning.

Meanwhile, Vernon attended St Joseph’s RC High School in Horwich, near Bolton. He later graduated in environmental science at Manchester Polytechnic, which is now Manchester Metropolitan University.

He was part of the Sutton-in-Ashfield Boy Scouts who wrote in to the late disgraced presenter Jimmy Savile in 1980, asking to eat their packed lunches somewhere unusual. The programme sent them to ride Blackpool’s Revolution rollercoaster, where viewers saw them attempt to eat sandwiches while upside down. After hosting Boys and Girls, Vernon presented the third series of Celebrities Under Pressure on ITV.

From 2006 until 2015, Vernon presented the hit game show All Star Family Fortunes, making him a household name. He also presented Vernon Kay’s Gameshow Marathon in 2007, taking over from Ant & Dec who hosted the first series. Vernon also hosted two series of gameshow Beat the Star in 2008 and 2009.

In 2013 and 2014, Vernon co-hosted Splash! alongside Tom Daley and Gabby Logan, in which celebrities were taught Olympic diving. But the programme was axed after just two series. In November 2017, it was announced that he would host Channel 5’s coverage of the 2017–18 Formula E motor racing season. He co-presented the FIA’s coverage of the 2018–19 season.

Vernon has also done radio work. In January 2004, Kay joined BBC Radio 1 and presented an entertainment show every Sunday. He also frequently filled in for Chris Moyles between 2009 and 2012, before leaving the radio station to spend more time with his family. From September 2015 until March 2017, he presented his own show on Radio X.

He’s even a film star! In 2004, Vernon made a cameo appearance in Shaun of the Dead and he also appeared in the 2012 film Keith Lemon: The Film.

Vernon even received an honorary doctorate from the University of Bolton in July 2009 for his services to entertainment.

Does Vernon Kay have any daughters?

Yes, Vernon Kay has two daughters, Phoebe and Amber with his wife Tess Daly. They welcomed their eldest daughter, Phoebe, born on 17 October 2004, and then Amber on 30 May 2009. The family lives in Buckinghamshire.

When Vernon went into the Jungle he revealed he was doing it for his kids. At the time he said, “Mainly I am doing it for my daughters, Phoebe and Amber. It’s a show they watch on a regular basis and they get behind the people in the camp. I think the fact I am involved in it will make it even more fun for them. And now it is approaching, they are so excited. Every time I talk about it, I get a double fist pump from them and they are thrilled to be involved.”

Tess Daly shared a rare snap of Vernon and their two daughters on Instagram and captioned it, “GOOD LUCK VERNON❤️

After not being able to see him for what feels like AGES me & the girls can’t wait to watch Vern on tonight’s first @imacelebrity and see how he fares in the Castle!🕷🐛

We love you SO much and we miss you TONS! Go #teamVernon #imaceleb All our love Tess Phoebe & Amber XXX ❤️❤️”

What is Vernon Kay doing now?

Vernon Kay is a relief presenter on ITV’s This Morning, alongside a rotating lineup of Rochelle Humes, Josie Gibson, Alison Hammond, and Dermot O’Leary.

He landed the presenting gig last year, months after winning I’m A Celebrity 2020 in which he reportedly got paid £250,000 for taking part. He then returned to screens as a host on This Morning when Ruth Langsford and Eamonn Holmes left the show.

This Morning is on ITV weekdays from 10am-12.30pm