As the documentary maker returns to our screens with Inside the Convent, BBC viewers are wondering ‘is Stacey Dooley in a relationship?’



Stacey has more than 90 documentaries under her belt and in her latest offering, she has admitted she often struggles with her work-life balance. In one scene of the BBC One show the former Strictly Come Dancing winner is asked about her life priorities. Stacey said, “I’d like to prioritise happiness. My home life. For the last 15 years, it’s been work, work, career, work, work, and then your private life is on the back burner. I’m 35 so…”

And when asked by a nun called Sister Helen “If you want a family…?”bThe star made a sad grimace, and replied, “I know. I need to start thinking about it, don’t I.” Which has prompted viewers to ask online if Stacey is dating…

Is Stacey Dooley in a relationship?

Stacey Dooley is in a relationship with former Strictly professional dancer Kevin Clifton. The couple met back in 2018 when Stacey was competing on BBC’s Strictly Come Dancing. And the pair confirmed their romance after winning the Glitterball Trophy.

Since they began dating in 2019, the couple has been secretive about their partnership. Stacey told the Guardian, “Kev and I have agreed not to go into too much detail about our private lives because you can’t really indulge that and then ask for privacy.”

Who is Stacey Dooley’s current partner?

Stacey Dooley’s current partner is Kevin Clifton. He is a professional dancer from Grimsby, who formerly worked on Strictly Come Dancing between 2013 and 2019, having previously worked as an assistant choreographer. He has also featured on Burn the Floor. Kevin is now focusing on his theatre career after performing in the production of Singin’ in the Rain at the London Well’s theatre.

He recently wished his girlfriend, 35, a ‘happy birthday’ on Instagram with a post that gushed, “Happy Birthday Beautiful Girl I love you @sjdooley ❤️❤️❤️”

Has Stacey Dooley ever been married?

Stacey Dooley has never been married. The TV presenter has revealed she is more interested in starting a family than marrying boyfriend Kevin Clifton. Kevin has been married three times before – one of his exes is Karen Hauer – and Stacey has confirmed she doesn’t want to be a ‘Tradwife’ – the term tradwife, short for traditional wife, is often used to refer to a woman who gives up their career to take on a traditional role in marriage. Claiming she’d make a ‘completely and utterly useless’ Tradwife, Stacey joked Kevin would “divorce her in a heartbeat”.

On her W show, Stacey Sleeps Over, at the time Stacey confessed, “Kev and I have been together for two years. I don’t think I want to get married. I think I’d be more interested in starting a family than getting married. I can’t think of anything worse than being a Tradwife. I would be useless, completely and utterly useless. He’d divorce me in a heartbeat.”

Kevin got married to his dance partner when he was 20, then later divorced and married professional dancer Clare Craze in 2007. They split in 2010 and their divorce was finalised in 2013. He then married fellow Strictly pro Karen Clifton in 2015 but they confirmed they were separated in March 2018.