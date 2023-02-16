Stacey Dooley shares first glimpse of baby Minnie and fans are obsessed with this 'adorable' likeness

Stacey Dooley has shared the first glimpse of her 'adorable' baby Minnie (opens in new tab) with fans on Instagram and they are obsessed with this likeness.

The TV presenter, who is famous for her string of hard-hitting documentaries like Inside the Convent (opens in new tab), is in a relationship (opens in new tab) with former Strictly star Kevin Clifton and the couple are now proud parents to a baby girl after announcing their pregnancy (opens in new tab) news last year.

Stacey shared the clip of Kevin gazing into his daughter's eyes, with the caption, "My Valentines. The loves of my life. I dunno what I did to get SO lucky. To the best dad and man in the world ….. Happy Vally’s darlin. Ps….. you’re on nights when u get home from tour."

And fans are obsessed with the baby's sweet red hair like mum Stacey.

One fan pointed out, "She’s gonna be a beautiful redhead like mommy."

Another put, "Minnie’s beautiful red hair."

And a third fan added, "Adorable ❤️ looks like she might be in luck with your beautiful red hair too."

Kevin is currently touring with Strictly Ballroom the Musical Tour and fans have noted how 'knackered' he looks in this clip.

One fan said, "Kev looks knackered."

And another supporter said, "That’s one smitten daddy."

While another fan wrote, "The joy, the cuteness, the lack of sleep, the gorgeousness, the endless nappies, the crying, the sweet smiles, the happiness….all part of this new life’s rich tapestry! Enjoy."

And a fourth fan joked, "More hair than Daddy anyway."

Kevin shared a sweet clip of Stacey holding Minnie by the coastline wearing matching animal print using the same My Girl sung by soul musician Tommy Blaize.

He captioned it, "Happy Valentines Day to my favourite girls in the world and our little girl Minnie. My Everything."

Stacey later revealed that they had been on their first UK staycation as a family of three, to Cornwall.

Stacey wrote on her Instagram stories, "It meant we could hang out with Kev whilst he was working... we hung out in the garden and had breakfast with the doors open."

Stacey has just released her book Are You Really OK? (opens in new tab) in paperback. Meanwhile her new docu-series, Stacey Sleepover is airing on 22nd February on the W Channel.