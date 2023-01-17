Stacey Dooley gives birth to baby girl with Kevin Clifton and confirms very unique name

Stacey Dooley has given birth to a baby girl with Kevin Clifton and confirmed her sweet name.

The investigative journalist and former Strictly Come Dancing pro took to social media to share the news that their little girl has made her arrival and revealed the adorably unique name (opens in new tab) they have chosen.

Alongside a photograph of an envelope addressed to "Minnie's parents", new mum Stacey simply penned, "Our Daughter is here. My little masterpiece! I'm COMPLETELY OBSESSED."

Expressing her love for her new family-of-three, Stacey added, "Love you Minnie, Love you Kev."

Sharing a similar post, ballroom dancing expert Kevin, who was crowned Strictly Come Dancing champion with Stacey in 2018, wrote, "Our daughter is here❤️❤️❤️❤️

The most beautiful thing I’ve ever seen. So proud of u @sjdooley."

Plenty of Stacey and Kevin's celebrity friends took to the comment section to congratulate the happy couple.

YouTube star Zoe Sugg, who welcomed her first daughter Ottilie (opens in new tab) with Alfie Deyes in August 2021, penned, "Congratulations my love!"

"Congratulations my friend!! It’s the beginning of a very exciting capital of your life ! I wish you all best," added Strictly judge Motsi Mabuse, while TV host Dermot O'Leary chipped in to say, "Huge congrats."

Stacey and Kevin confirmed the news (opens in new tab) that they were expecting their first child back in August 2022.

Posting a snap of a polaroid picture of Stacey showing off her blossoming bump, the broadcaster told fans and followers, "Gaaaaaaang.....We are having a baby!

"So bloody delighted. Kev, you're magic, I love youuuu," she added.

Admitting that she was struggling to hide the signs of her pregnancy, Stacey joked, "(Was becoming impossible to hide and if one more person asks me if I've had my tits done in LA I'm gonna scream 🤣)"