Why aren’t Emmerdale and Coronation Street on tonight? Soap fans are wondering why the programmes are missing from the usual Friday night ITV scheduling.

Emmerdale, the long-standing Yorkshire-based soap, usually airs Monday to Friday, while a double bill is usually scheduled on Tuesdays or Thursdays.

And Corrie, which normally airs Mondays and Wednesdays 7.30pm and 8.30pm, with an hour-long episode at 7.30pm on Fridays.

But tonight they’ve been cancelled and fans are wondering what’s happened to their favourite shows…

Why aren’t Emmerdale and Coronation Street on tonight?

ITV is not broadcasting a new episode of Emmerdale and Coronation Street tonight because the channel is showing the World Cup qualifier between England and Albania.

And on Monday, England faces San Marino as they play their final qualifying match at San Marino Stadium.

Match coverage for both games starts at 7pm until 10pm.

In the past viewers have been frustrated at not being able to watch their favourite soaps at their regular times while sporting events are on and earlier this year during the Euros 2020. ITV bosses decided to move the scheduling around so that fans could watch Emmerdale and Coronation Street at different times, leaving people wondering ‘why isn’t Coronation Street on tonight?‘ once again.

When is Emmerdale and Coronation Street back on TV?

There will be a one-hour episode of Emmerdale on Tuesday 16th November, followed by a one-hour airing of Coronation Street.

Wednesday’s 17th November usual double-bill of Corrie will continue, as well as a 30-minute showing of Emmerdale.

But fans aren’t happy about the delay.

One fan wrote, ‘TUESDAY?! WE HAVE TO WAIT UNTIL TUESDAY FOR A NEW EP?!’

Another unhappy viewer said, ‘It’s a joke putting football on a Friday.’

And a third viewer added, ‘Dear #Corrie producers, I’m disappointed that you’ve scheduled in another Tuesday episode, which clashes with #BakeOff.’