Why isn't Coronation Street on tonight and when is it back on air?

Fans of ITV soaps will be left wondering ‘why isn’t Coronation Street on tonight?’ as changes to its schedule messes up plans for millions of viewers.

Coronation Street was last cancelled when it was announced Prince Philip had died and the soap is set to have another shake-up.

The Weatherfield soap announced that is to air special one-hour long Sunday night episodes throughout the Euro 2020 contest but what has happened to its usual Monday, Wednesday, and Friday run?

Why isn’t Coronation Street on tonight?

ITV is broadcasting the delayed Euros 2020 games over the coming weeks and as a result, it has shaken up its TV schedules, removing Coronation Street from some of its usual time slots.

As a result, the ITV1 soap, which usually airs on Mondays and Wednesdays 7.30pm and 8.30pm with an hour-long episode at 7.30pm on Fridays on ITV, is getting a different schedule over the coming weeks as the soap is fitted around the Euro 2020 football games.

Corrie producer Iain MacLeod said: “There are loads of key rivalries across the Cobbles this summer and I think it will be like following your favourite team – there will be times where they let you down, make mistakes and maybe score a few own goals. But you’ll back them till the end and woe betide anyone else who criticises them.

“Given how exciting the stories are, it’s great that fans will have the chance to binge-watch all the episodes on ITV Hub at the start of each week – as with football, sometimes when it’s an exciting face-off, you really want extra time.”

Coronation Street filming was affected earlier this year due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic that put a temporary halt to the show being made.

Is Coronation Street on tonight and when is it next on TV?

Coronation Street isn’t normally aired on Tuesdays or Thursday’s but that doesn’t mean that it won’t be in the coming weeks after its Wednesday (16th June) and Friday (18th June) shows have been cancelled. Instead, this week the popular soap will air an hour-long episode on Thursday 17th June and another hour-long episode on Sunday, 20th June.

But don’t worry if you miss an episode, you will be able to keep up with the ever-developing storyline as they can all be screened like a weekly boxset on the ITV Hub whenever you like. And it also means Corrie’s episodes will premiere first on the ITV Hub for those who don’t want to wait for the disrupted TV airings.

Plus hour-long episodes have been scheduled for Sundays on ITV1 at 8pm as a treat for fans and to make up for the disruption to the usual service schedule.

And the new temporary Coronation Street schedule is as follows;

Monday, June 14: 9pm (Hour-long episode)

Thursday, June 17: 9pm (Hour-long episode)

Sunday, June 20: 8pm (Hour-long episode)

Monday, June 21: 9pm (Hour-long episode)

Wednesday, June 23: 9pm (Hour-long episode)

Friday, June 25: 7.30pm (Hour-long episode)

Why was Corrie cancelled tonight?

Corrie has been cancelled on various nights that it usually airs so that ITV bosses can air the Euros 2020 tournament. This week, Wednesday (16th June) and Friday (18th June) slots have been cancelled and replaced on other days and times. The exact dates and timings can be seen above, and are only temporary changes to the TV schedules.

Coronation Street doesn’t normally air on Tuesdays, but its usual Wednesday night run (16th June) and Friday (18th June) run is cancelled to make way for the football.

How can I watch missed Coronation Street episodes?

Fans of the ITV1 soap can catch up with any missed episodes by streaming them on the ITV Hub, as all episodes from the week beginning the 14th June will be available to watch whenever fans like. All the episodes set to air that week will go up on the ITV Hub on Monday, enabling soap addicts to binge-watch them all in one go if they’d prefer. Just make sure those who do, don’t give away any storyline spoilers!