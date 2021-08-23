We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Jamie Redknapp and his girlfriend Frida Andersson are expecting a baby boy, sources have revealed.

The couple, who announced they were expecting their first child together back in May, is said to be ‘over the moon’ at the news that they are expecting a son – a third boy for former professional footballer Jamie Redknapp.

Jamie and Frida, who met through friends in 2019, announced that their baby is due in November and a source told the Sun, “Jamie and Frida were thrilled to learn they are expecting a boy. They’ve told their children and families.

“Everyone just wants the little lad to arrive now. And just in time for Christmas . . . it couldn’t be more perfect,” the insider added.

Jamie already has two sons, Charlie, 17, and Beau, 12, with his ex-wife Louise Redknapp who he was married to for 19 years. The couple divorced in 2017 but Louise revealed their sons held out hope they would reunite.

Meanwhile, Frida has three sons and a daughter from her union with American hedge fund manager Jonathan Lourie.

Jamie and Frida, who is thought to be six months pregnant, looked happy in snaps posted this month from Greek island Santorini where they were enjoying a getaway holiday together.

When the news broke that they were going to be parents again, a source told the Sun, “Jamie and Frida are absolutely delighted. They’ve been virtually inseparable in lockdown, and their relationship has gone from strength to strength.”

“The couple started telling their nearest and dearest last week. Jamie’s been telling pals he’s really excited to be a dad again — less excited about the sleepless nights, and ­nappy-changing.

“But both he and Frida will be brilliant, hands-on parents.”

It is also reported that Jamie’s father Harry Redknapp and his mother Sandra are both very happy about the news that they are going to be grandparents again when the baby is born in November.

Jamie, who stars on A League of their Own, announced that the show was making a return for a new series that aired its first episode at the weekend.

Frida gave fans a glimpse of her baby bump as she posted a beautiful snap of her sat under a palm tree on a beach in Greece, which she captioned, ‘Happy days’.

She summed up the break with the caption, ‘Beautiful escape from the beginning til the end ❤️🙏🏻 @jamie.redknapp #santorini @andronissuites’