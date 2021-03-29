Jason Derulo reveals girlfriend Jena Frumes is pregnant with their first child

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Singer Jason Derulo has taken to Instagram to announce that his girlfriend Jena Frumes is expecting their first child.

We all love a pregnancy announcement, and Singer and Tik Tok star Jason Derulo has treated us to an adorable video on Instagram announcing some very happy news.

Jason, 31 announced his model girlfriend, Jenu Fumes is pregnant with their first child in a video showing off her baby bump. The couple were strolling around a beautiful beach in the Bahamas and embracing each other, Jason even gave Jena’s baby bump a kiss.

Jason captioned the lovely videos with, ‘Couldn’t be more excited for this new chapter in our life.’ Jena also shared a picture of Jason holding her baby bump, which she captioned ‘Mom & Dad🤍🍃👶🏽.’ The baby’s gender is yet to be announced.

Friends and fans were delighted by the happy news, one commented, ‘That is going to be one gorgeous baby…congrats! ❤️’

Another fan wrote, ‘Omg congratulations 😍🙌🏼✨ going to be the most incredible parents!!!’

One of the many famous friends to congratulate the pair was Natasha Bedingfield, who wrote, ‘congrats! The best thing ever.’

The couple have been together since the start of the pandemic and are clearly has smitten with each other. They both frequently appear on each other Instagram accounts, and they create Tik Toks together.

Jason told People about how he felt lockdown had changed his mindset on life. He said, ‘These last few months have changed the way that I think about my career. I don’t think I can be away from home that long anymore. It will change a lot of people, right.’

Video of the Week

He continued, ‘After all this is over, how do you go back into the world and continue like nothing ever happened? I don’t think that I can go back to that same lifestyle where I’m on a plane every single day. Things will definitely have to change.’

Change it will, as their baby will be here before the end of the year. Congratulations Jason and Jena.