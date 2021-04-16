We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Jennifer Aniston’s ex husband Justin Theroux has opened up on their split, sharing details on their relationship since the divorce.

Friends star Jennifer, who was forced to deny baby rumours this week, met Justin on the set of the film Wanderlust in 2011 and later married him in 2015.

The pair called time on their relationship and announced their split in 2018 but maintained a friendship since.

Jennifer has been linked to her ex husband Brad Pitt since breaking things off with Justin and fans of the pair have been wondering if they’re more than just friends for months – with Jen even confessing she sees children in her future after she and Brad reunited at the Golden Globes last year.

When it comes to reports on her and Justin’s divorce, there were rumours surrounding the break up that the pair couldn’t see eye to eye on where to live, resulting in them ending their romance.

Justin has denied the reports in an honest new interview and insisted that the ending of their relationship wasn’t as simple as just disagreeing on things.

“That’s a narrative that is not true, for the most part. Look, people create narratives that make themselves feel better or simplify things for them. That whole ‘This person likes rock ‘n’ roll, that person likes jazz.’ That’s just not the case. It’s an oversimplification,” he told Esquire.

Assuring fans that there’s no bad blood between him and Jen and admitting they still hold a special place in each other’s life, Justin added, “I would say we’ve remained friends. We don’t talk every day, but we call each other. We FaceTime. We text.

“Like it or not, we didn’t have that dramatic split, and we love each other.”

Admitting he’d feel a loss in his life if he were ever to lose touch with Jennifer and let go of the bond he has with her, he went on to say, “I’m sincere when I say that I cherish our friendship.

“We can not be together and still bring each other joy and friendship. Also, she makes me laugh very, very hard. She’s a hilarious person. It would be a loss if we weren’t in contact, for me personally. And I’d like to think the same for her.”