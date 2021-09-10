We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Jennifer Love Hewitt has shared the exciting news that she and her husband Brian Hallisay have welcomed their third child as they shared his adorable name.

Actors Jennifer Love Hewitt and Brian Hallisay are already proud parents to daughter Autumn James (7) and son Atticus James (6). Now the delighted couple have taken to Instagram to announce that Jennifer has given birth to their third child. And the Ghost Whisperer star shared the news in a wonderfully unique way as she posted a sweet snap taken before her and Brian’s baby son arrived.

‘Well this is how my kids sent me to the hospital,’ she wrote, alongside the deeply personal black-and-white picture of her baby bump, complete with eyes and eyelash decorations to form a stylised face.

Meanwhile, across her stomach the words, ‘Almost cooked’ as well as ‘It’s a boy’ and ‘9 months’ were clearly visible.

‘My belly was a big hit,’ Jennifer informed her Instagram followers, before going on to make an even more important announcement.

‘“It is said that women leave their bodies in labor… they travel to the stars to collect the souls of their babies, and return to this world together”,’ her heartfelt caption continued.

‘It was my greatest honor to go and collect you Aidan James. Now back to snuggles and resting. 👶🏻🧡’

Her and Brian’s newborn son’s popular baby name is made all the more beautiful for the way it links to his older siblings. Not only do they each have James as a middle name, all three of Jennifer and Brian’s children’s names begin with the same letter.

And both the name choice and news of Aidan’s birth have been met with overwhelming support from fans and celebrities alike. Many were quick to comment their congratulations to the devoted parents after waiting for news of their third baby’s arrival.

Television personality Ashley Iaconetti excitedly replied, ‘Aww congratulations! I kept checking your profile to see when he’d be born! ❤️’.

‘Congrats mama!!!! Love his name!’ wrote fellow actor Marla Sokoloff.

Whilst many others revealed their delight that their newborn son has the same name as the son of Melinda Gordon, the character Jennifer played in hit show Ghost Whisperer.

‘Congrats!!! And same name as in “ghost whisperer” love love love❤️’ one person commented.

Someone else agreed, adding, ‘Congratulations! Same first name as your boy in Ghost Whisperer! Love it! Enjoy those babies!’

‘Congrats Jennifer to you husband and kids welcome to the world Aidan I loved how you used your sons name from your tv sons name from Ghost Whisper’, a third person declared.

The birth of baby Aidan comes four months after Jennifer first announced her pregnancy with PEOPLE magazine back in May. Opening up to the publication at the time, she shared her excitement at growing their family and expressed her belief that Autumn and Atticus will be brilliant big siblings.

“I feel like we’ve been able to so far raise two really special kids who will be great role models,” the star explained.

“This has been such a pleasant, beautiful, surprising gift in this time to be able to get to do all that again with another little human.”

Congratulations to Jennifer and Brian!