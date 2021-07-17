Jessie Ware welcomes third child with husband Sam Burrows

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Congratulations are in order for singer Jessie Ware and her husband Sam Burrows.



Jessie Ware has welcomed her third child, revealing she gave birth to a “beautiful baby boy” in her home on Thursday evening.

Sharing the happy news on Instagram alongside some beautiful photos of the newborn, Jessie penned: “Our beautiful baby boy arrived safely at home on Thursday evening!

“Biggest thanks to the Lewisham Poppie Homebirth team, Sue, Flo & Lynn, lovely Mary from the labour ward at Lewisham Hospital, Aimee, Anna, dear Gowri @gentlebirthmethod and of course my @samburrowspt for the 5am sideways walks up a hill, the slow dances, the hardcore back rubs and the constant encouragement and confidence you had in me.

“It took a village of mighty women (and Sam) to get this little man here and I’m so so grateful. We are so very lucky to have the NHS and the special people that work there xxx.”

Jessie was flooded with congratulatory messages from her famous friends and fans, with Stacey Dooley commenting: “YES!” followed by several purple heart emojis.

Angela Scanlon wrote: “Congrats you beautiful bunch xx.” One fan added: “Wonderful news. Congratulations Jessie. And welcome to your wee man!!”

The singer confirmed her third pregnancy on The Graham Norton Show in February.

“There are several congratulations in order,” host Graham Norton said, referring to Jessie’s baby bump. He then asked: “Are we talking about that?”

Jessie replied, pointing towards her stomach: “It’s kind of hard to miss, right?”

Jessie and Sam welcomed their first baby in September 2016 and their second child, a son, in March 2019 at home in her living room.

Back in June, she opened up about the possibility of having a fourth child during an appearance on The One Show.

Speaking to hosts Angelica Bell and Harry Judd, Jessie admitted that she probably won’t add to her brood after baby number three – although she didn’t sound too convinced.

She said: “This is the last baby… I think”.