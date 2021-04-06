We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Kate Garraway has spoken about her 'hope' over the future as she spends second Easter with her children as husband Derek continues hospital Covid battle.

The Good Morning Britain host sent her Easter wishes to fans on Instagram. She wrote, ‘#happyeaster everyone – so hard that it’s the second we’ve lived through in Lockdown/restrictions and of course our second without Derek home with us. But he is still here so we have so much to give thanks for and there’s lots to hope for isn’t there.’

Derek has spent more than 12 months in hospital battling Coronavirus and last month Kate shared her heartbreaking journey in ITV documentary Finding Derek, as her husband remains in intensive care suffering multiple complications after being first admitted last march.

She shared a snap of a fabulous cake which had been baked by a neighbour and told her followers,‘Our day started with sun shining and our wonderful neighbour who we call ‘Cakesuzy’ bringing round the most amazing #easter cake ever she had made herself!!”

Kate also thanked a generous car dealership, Peugeot, for loaning her a car so that she and her children daughter Darcey, 14, and son Billy, 11, could make their own Easter egg deliveries.

She wrote, ‘Then the day got even better – thanks to the fantastic gang @peugeotuk who have loaned me this car after “Vickie Volvo “ was pinched we are mobile again! It arrived just in the nick of time for us to deliver some #eastereggs to friends. Lovely to be out and about a little bit. The car is super sporty and I promise to be super careful with it so you have it back in mint condition! Hope you have all had a lovely day & are stuffed full of chocolate #easter #hope #nearlythere’

Kate’s book the Power of Hope is released this month, as she shares her personal story in the hope of helping others.