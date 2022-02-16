Kate Garraway documentary: When is Caring for Derek on TV?

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Viewers are keen to tune into the new Kate Garraway documentary – the follow-up to the award-winning Finding Derek film that aired in Spring last year.

Many of us have been following the heartbreaking story of Kate Garraway’s husband and his ongoing health battle after contracting Covid-19 during the UK’s first lockdown. 54-year-old Derek Draper has been on a long – and at times – near-fatal experience over the past 23 months. And his wife, TV presenter Kate Garraway, has been sharing her new reality and regular updates with concerned fans every step of the way. Detailling both the good and bad with incredible honesty and bravery.

Derek’s first 13 months in hospital were the subject of the BAFTA winning Finding Derek documentary in March 2021. And now, ITV have shared the trailer of a follow-up film that’s set to air this month. Titled Caring for Derek, it promises to chart Derek’s return to the family home and the family’s new carer roles as he continues his recovery.

When is Caring for Derek on TV?

New Kate Garraway documentary Caring for Derek airs on ITV1 on Tuesday 22 February at 9pm. The behind-the-scenes special is an hour long in total and is a follow up to Kate’s Finding Derek documentary which aired in March last year.

Caring for Derek will pick up from where the previous documentary finished. ITV have said that it documents Kate and the family from the first moments Derek arrived home in April 2021 to Christmas last year.

“Caring for Derek is honest, unflinching and doesn’t sugar coat the reality of being a carer,” the official synopsis reads. “The film follows Kate as she navigates the myriad challenges of the social care system and its complexities. This comes at a time when the debate about social care is at its loudest, and this film shows the reality of what day to day life is like becoming a carer.”

Reiterating these intentions, Kate turns to the camera during the film and says: “We have to make this real, as this is the reality of life for people who are caring, and it’s not pretty.”

Derek’s sister Di – who is helping with her brother’s care – also makes an appearance in the show. And Kate catches up with old friends Bobby and Julie, who have found themselves in a similar situation, with the latter “sharing the hardship of no longer being just a wife but also a carer”.

“Above all, the film follows Kate as she embarks on a new chapter in her marriage and family life, attempting to find a new way of living and a new way of loving, like millions of families across the country in the very same boat.”

The Good Morning Britain presenter’s first documentary won a BAFTA and a National Television Award in 2021. It followed Kate, son Billy and daughter Darcy, as they coped with Derek’s hospitalisation with Covid-19. Airing one year after Derek first contracted the virus, the film gave a frank look at Kate’s husband’s battle.

Why is Derek Draper so ill?

Kate’s husband Derek became ill from Covid-19 in March 2020 and spent 13 months in hospital battling the effects of the virus – which at times proved near-fatal. During the last two years, Derek has suffered from brain inflammation, multiple organ-failure and damage to the lungs, kidneys, heart and liver. He is still continuing his recovery today.

54-year-old Kate, their two children and their family have been by his side throughout the fight, which hasn’t always been easy. Derek has experienced subsequent weight loss in addition to his other complications. And there was even a devastating moment where Kate was told he might die.

Thankfully, Derek was deemed fit enough to return home after a year in hospital in April 2021. And he was later taken off all support machines and breathing apparatus. Despite this, the 54-year-old still receives 24-hour care and has faced a few set-backs in his recovery.

In December 2021, Kate Garraway shared her husband’s Christmas health scare that almost saw him return to hospital. Thankfully a nurse and carer were able to attend to him and Derek remained home for his family’s first Christmas back together.

During the same month, the TV presenter opened up on the full extent of Derek’s situation:

“It’s devastated him,” she told Piers Morgan in an heartfelt interview. “From the top of his head to the tip of his toe. His digestive system, his liver, his kidneys, his heart, his nervous system. We’re pretty sure that the inflammation did pass through the brain.

“He still can’t communicate, he still has issues with mobility. Fundamentally, he’s in a terrible state. Look, he’s alive, Piers.”

On what this has meant for their relationship, Kate admits that she’s not sure they’d ever fallen out of love. And that instead “a new path is emerging, a new way to be in love”.

“He puts huge trust in me,” she told You Magazine in February. “He just says, ‘Whatever you think’, which is wonderful, but I do get quite tearful about it. I think, ‘God, I hope I’m worthy of that trust'”.

Will Derek Draper recover?

Yes, according to Kate Garraway “doctors believe that there will be a trajectory” but that his recovery will be “very slow”. The mum-of-two remains hopeful and has shared that the family feel “lucky” to still have Derek here. He is continuing his recovery at the couple’s North London home.

“Most of all we’re lucky that we have the chance, because of a lot of people passed away,” Kate said, giving an update on her husband’s condition on Good Morning Britain in December.

She admitted that “it’s not been easy” and that Derek still sleeps for “20 hours a day”.

“Although there are these extraordinary little moments that keep you going, it’s not as though there is something every day taking us forward,” she added.

Kate has kept fans abreast of these hopeful moments, sharing the ways her kids are making Derek smile again. Plus Derek’s first words to son Billy after waking from his coma in May 2021.

In terms of the future, Kate recently admitted that she’d give anything to hear Derek sing again.

How to watch Finding Derek

You can catch up with the first Kate Garraway documentary Finding Derek on the ITV Hub now. The special runs for 60 minutes and it’s a good introduction to Derek and the family’s plight before settling down to watch new Caring for Derek.

Finding Derek filmed Kate and her children between July 2020-March 2021. It first premiered to viewers on ITV on 23 March 2021.

Viewers, celebrities and famous friends of Kate all praised the Smooth Radio presenter for making such a brave piece of television. Fellow breakfast TV host Holly Willoughby was brought to tears whilst discussing the documentary. Whilst Lorraine Kelly has previously praised Kate’s strength.

In an interview with the Telegraph, discussing the documentary Kate admitted she did “agonise” over how much to share.

“I didn’t want to show him at his most physically devastated and vulnerable – that was too private,” she said. Despite this she knew Derek would want her to “be as honest as I could be”.

“Once Derek started to come out of his coma, I felt we had moved past the really desperate part,” she added.

Video of the Week: